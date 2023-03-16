Cristiano Ronaldo called an 'angry dude' by Al-Nassr teammate after furious reaction to getting booked against Abha

Al-Nassr forward Anderson Talisca has ribbed Cristiano Ronaldo for angrily reacting during the quarter-final win over Abha on Tuesday (14 March).

Al-Nassr took on Abha in the King’s Cup quarter-finals at Mrsool Park on Tuesday evening. Cristiano Ronaldo started the match but cut a frustrating figure, struggling to make inroads into the opposition box. In the dying embers of the first half, the Portuguese ace looked to break away from his own half, only for the referee to blow the whistle with 30 seconds still to play.

The 38-year-old was visibly frustrated with the referee’s call and had a heated exchange with him before kicking the ball away in frustration. The former Real Madrid man was shown a yellow card for his gesture of disobedience.

Al-Nassr secured a comfortable 3-1 win over Abha to book their place in the semi-finals. With his anger behind him, Ronaldo appeared content on Instagram as he congratulated his teammates for qualifying for the semis. He wrote:

“Good victory team! We move on to the semi-final.”

Talisca, who was an unused substitute in the clash, dropped a funny comment, lightly mocking Cristiano Ronaldo for losing his cool. He wrote:

“Brabo bixo (angry dude)”

It was the second time that Ronaldo had reacted angrily following his move to Al-Nassr. On 9 March, he ripped off his captain’s armband after Al-Nassr fell to a 1-0 defeat to title rivals Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League.

John Stones backs Erling Haaland to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Erling Haaland joined an exclusive club when he scored five goals in Manchester City’s 7-0 routing of RB Leipzig in the Champions League Round-of-16 second leg on 14 March. He became only the third player in history, after Lionel Messi and Luiz Adriano, to score five goals in a Champions League match.

He also took his Champions League goal tally to 33 in only 25 games, becoming the quickest and youngest player to reach the milestone. Having started so brightly, Haaland could go on to reach stratospheric heights, with City teammate John Stones claiming that he has the quality to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

When asked whether Haaland could follow in the footsteps of Messi and Ronaldo, he said (via The Mirror):

“How do I go about this without putting pressure on Erling?

"He'd probably thrive off it. I believe he really could do what he wants, just from his hunger, his attitude and his professionalism and I'd love to see him do it, definitely.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are currently the two scorers in Champions League history. While the Portugal icon has scored 140 times in 183 games, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has bagged 129 goals in 163 matches.

