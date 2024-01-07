"Cristiano Ronaldo coming on at the 90th minute to score game winner" - Fans react as Real Madrid set to face Atletico Madrid at Al-Nassr stadium

Real Madrid face Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Supercup on Wednesday (January 10) at the Al-Awwal Park Stadium, home of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, and fans have gone berserk.

After winning the Copa del Rey last year, Los Blancos booked their place in the cup once again, while Atletico reached here by virtue of finishing third in La Liga.

Barcelona, the reigning Spanish champions, and Osasuna, runners-up of the King's Cup last year, face each other in the second semifinal on Thursday. However, much of the focus will be on the Madrid derby.

That's not only because of the rivalry between the sides, but also because it will be played at Ronaldo's current home ground. The Portuguese star joined Al-Nassr last December and has played at the Al-Awwal Park a handful of times over the course of his first calendar year.

Now, his former side will be coming there on Wednesday for an important clash, as Real Madrid aim to secure the cup for the third time in five years.

Fans have responded hilariously to the prospect of watching Ronaldo's former side play at his current home ground. On X, formerly Twitter, one user joked that he might as well enter the field in the 90th minute and score the winner for Carlo Ancelotti's side. Some are also expecting him to be present in the stadium for the game.

Here are the best reactions on X:

Real Madrid out to seek revenge on Atletico Madrid

With 15 wins and one defeat in 19 games in La Liga this season, Real Madrid have been solid in their pursuit of a 36th top-flight title. However, that solitary defeat came at Atletico Madrid, who beat them 3-1 at home in September.

Los Blancos will have revenge on their minds, with Rojiblancos struggling lately. In their last five games, Diego Simeone's team have won twice and lost twice, including a 4-3 loss to second-placed Girona in the league last weekend.

Atletico's defence, which is usually stoic, has looked shaky lately, conceding 10 goals in their last five games across competitions. Real Madrid's attackers can smell blood in the waters.