Cristiano Ronaldo completes medical ahead of Manchester United move

Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his Manchester United medical ahead of the blockbuster return to Old Trafford, according to The Sun via Sky Sports News.

The Portuguese agreed to rejoin the Red Devils on Friday after deciding to end his association with Juventus. Ronaldo arrived in Lisbon from Turin on his private jet to begin preparations for the international break.

It is now reported that Cristiano Ronaldo underwent his medical over the weekend without any problems. Manchester United are now expected to complete the rest of the paperwork before the end of deadline day.

The 36-year-old has already agreed to personal terms with the Red Devils and the visa process is currently ongoing. He will put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the option of an additional year and will earn approximately £480,000 per week.

Cristiano Ronaldo completed Manchester United medical in Lisbon over the weekend ahead of transfer from Juventus. Personal terms agreed on 2 year deal. United have inserted 1 year option. Required aspects of deal will be finalised by deadline. Visa process ongoing. #MUFC #Ronaldo — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) August 30, 2021

Manchester United celebrated the return of their prodigal son with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Cristiano Ronaldo was unavailable for the game, with the Red Devils having to rely on an 80th-minute strike from Mason Greenwood to seal all three points.

The game also marked the return of Edinson Cavani to action, with the Uruguay international coming off the bench in the second half.

Cavani's position in the team as well as his shirt number could be under threat from the Portuguese. Cristiano Ronaldo wore the No. 7 during his first stint with Manchester United and enjoyed tremendous success.

The Portuguese has worn the fabled number at Real Madrid and Juventus as well. However, with Cavani currently in possession of the No. 7 at Old Trafford, the five-time Ballon d'Or might have to choose another shirt.

Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his medical as new Manchester United player in Portugal. The contract has been signed. Deal until June 2023. Visa process started. 🔴🛫 #MUFC



His salary could change depending on the many add-ons included in the contract with Man Utd. #Ronaldo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021

But that is not the end of Cavani's problems. Cristiano Ronaldo played mostly as a winger during his previous time at Manchester United.

However, he has evolved into a more central role of late and that could spell danger for Cavani.

Cristiano Ronaldo to play as a centre-forward at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo will operate as a center-forward at Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo will be used as a centre-forward at Manchester United.

"Cristiano has evolved as a player. He used to play wide right, wide left, up front. But he's more of a centre-forward for me at the moment. Definitely.

"But there'll be games where we play two up front and three up front. But I want him in the box. I want him scoring goals," said Solskjaer.

