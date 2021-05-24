Cristiano Ronaldo creates goal scoring history in another remarkable season  

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player in football history to be crowned the top scorer in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A. The 36-year-old Juventus striker scored 29 goals to claim the Capocannoniere Trophy as the top goalscorer in Serie A.

Despite Juventus having a disappointing season in Serie A, Cristiano Ronaldo has been amongst the goals all season. The Portuguese captain scored 29 goals, 5 more than Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku, to clinch the top scorer spot, despite not starting the last game of the season against Bologna.

However, with Capocannoniere secured, Cristiano Ronaldo is now the only player to be a top scorer in 3 of Europe's top 5 leagues.

This is the first time Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Capocannoniere since joining Juventus in 2018. In the previous two seasons, Ronaldo has lost out to Fabio Quagliarella and Ciro Immobile, each time by a margin of 5 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to break goalscoring records

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 36 goals in 44 appearances in the 2020-21 season.

Other than being the first player to finish as top scorer in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A, Cristiano Ronaldo also scored his 100th goal for Juventus this season. The 36-year-old only took 133 games to reach the tally of 101 goals in his time in Italy.

Ronaldo lifted the Coppa Italia this season. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images for Lega Serie A)

Cristiano Ronaldo won the Premier League Golden Boot for the one and only time during the 2007-08 season. The Portuguese netted 31 goals in the league, helping Manchester United win the league as well as the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo won his first Ballon d'Or after his amazing performance in 2007-08.

In 2009 Cristiano Ronaldo joined Real Madrid. In Madrid, the Portuguese reached a whole new level. Cristiano Ronaldo went on to score 450 goals in just 438 games for Los Blancos, becoming the club's all-time top scorer in the process.

In Spain, Cristiano Ronaldo won the Pichichi Trophy 3 times, in 2011, 2014 and 2015.

Despite dominating the goalscoring charts in Italy, Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus future is still up for debate. Reports coming out of Italy have suggested that 36-year-old is not happy with Juventus' Serie A form and wants to leave this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked to his former clubs Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon this summer.