Cristiano Ronaldo could demand Manchester United exit if alarming nosedive under Solskjaer continues: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a shining light for Manchester United in their otherwise turbulent season so far. The Red Devils currently sit in sixth spot, nine points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea. If this downfall continues, Manchester United could find themselves in the Europa League.

Ronaldo has never played in Europe’s second-tier club competition and should United's rut continue, he might demand to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Ole Gunnar Solskjær still supported by main part of board members. Joel Glazer only one who can change the situation - but there’s still no signal. Three days after derby defeat, there are still no contacts between Manchester United board and other managers. No talks. 🚫🔴 #MUFC Ole Gunnar Solskjær still supported by main part of board members. Joel Glazer only one who can change the situation - but there’s still no signal. Three days after derby defeat, there are still no contacts between Manchester United board and other managers. No talks. 🚫🔴 #MUFCOle Gunnar Solskjær still supported by main part of board members. Joel Glazer only one who can change the situation - but there’s still no signal. https://t.co/0nxdW56KrJ

The Portuguese prodigy has scored nine goals in 13 outings so far, with five coming in the Champions League alone. Sadly, Manchester United have hit an unexpected slump under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who appears lost at Old Trafford.

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

Rio Ferdinand recently expressed his belief that Cristiano Ronaldo would consider playing in the Europa League as a massive 'stain' on his career. Here's what he told The Athletic:

"He’s more intense now. When you sit with him he is thinking about the little percentages, little details because he knows he’s in the latter end of his career — he needs to care even more now. That is probably his most important quality outside of the physical attributes he’s been blessed with. His mindset is unrivalled."

He added:

"I think he would see the Europa League as a blemish on his resume. That’s where his standards are. He has nine goals this season and they’ve almost all been game-changing. Crazy. I don’t know in the history of the game if there’s been a more clutch player than him."

Cristiano Ronaldo has never played in the Europa League and could leave Manchester United if their downfall continues

The Red Devils' current run is in stark contrast to their second-place finish last season. Manchester United were among the favorites to vie for the Premier League title this season. However, they're far from it at the moment. Their harrowing defeat to Manchester City over the weekend reiterated the gap between the two bitter rivals.

Ronaldo had expressed his desire to win the Champions League with Manchester United as soon as he was swooped in by The Red Devils. The veteran's performances after rejoining the club are of a man who is determined to play at the top level in Europe.

Furthermore, there are several top clubs in Europe that would love to have Cristiano Ronaldo on board should Solskjaer's team continue to slide down the table.

