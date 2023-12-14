Cristiano Ronaldo, Didier Drogba and more: Former Real Madrid and Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho picks his all-time XI

Former Chelsea, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho has revealed his all-time XI of players who he has managed during his career so far. The legendary Portuguese manager has worked with some of the biggest teams in Europe and many of the world's best players.

Jose Mourinho is one of the most iconic names in football management as a result of his achievements as a manager. The self-proclaimed 'Special One' has tasted great success in every country he has managed in and has received great acclaim for his career.

Mourinho was a guest on the podcast of his former player John Obi Mikel, where he was asked to reveal his best-ever players. The AS Roma boss named a legendary XI of players which included players from his legendary Chelsea side, Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

The manager named Chelsea great Petr Cech as his option between the sticks. He then named a back four of William Gallas, Ricardo Carvalho, John Terry, and Javier Zanetti. Bar Zanetti, who played for him at Inter Milan, all three played for his Chelsea side, with Carvalho also having played for him at FC Porto.

In midfield, Jose Mourinho went with two former Chelsea men in Claude Makelele and Frank Lampard, and former Real Madrid star Mesut Ozil. In attack, he chose Cristiano Ronaldo and the legendary Chelsea duo of Eden Hazard and Didier Drogba.

The choice of his all-time XI must have been a very difficult one, given the quality and caliber of players who have played under him. The Portuguese manager remains one of the biggest names in the business.

Jose Mourinho: A true football legend

A young Jose Mourinho earned his coaching stripes at FC Porto, where he led a largely unheralded team to win the UEFA Champions League in 2004. He joined Chelsea in the following summer, and led the Blues to back-to-back league titles immediately, including their first for 50 years.

The manager failed to achieve European success at Stamford Bridge and moved to Italy with Inter Milan, where he won the treble for the first time. He left Italy to join Real Madrid after winning the treble and won the league in 2012 with a record points tally (100).

Jose Mourinho returned to Chelsea in 2013 and led the side to another league title before leaving for a second time. He joined Manchester United and helped them win the UEFA Europa League and Carabao Cup in 2017, their only pieces of silverware in seven years.

The 'Special One' then joined Tottenham Hotspur after a break before returning to Italy with Roma. He won them their first-ever European title, the UEFA Europa Conference League with the Italian side. He also led them to the final of the UEFA Europa League in the subsequent season.

He turned down a huge offer from Saudi Arabia to remain in Europe last summer but may be on the move in the near future.