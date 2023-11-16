Cristiano Ronaldo, Didier Drogba and more: John Obi Mikel names his combined Chelsea-Manchester United XI

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has included Cristiano Ronaldo and Didier Drogba in his combined Blues-Manchester United XI.

The 36-year-old became a club icon during his stint from 2006-2016, bagging six goals and 13 assists in 372 games across competitions. He won 11 trophies at Stamford Bridge, including two Premeir League, one UEFA Champions League, one UEFA Europa League and four FA Cup titles.

Mikel - who is now retired - recently named his combined XI for Chelsea and Manchester United. He said on the FIVE podcast:

"No. 1 has to be Cech."

"Right-back: I would definitely go (Branislav) Ivanovic."

He named his former Blues teammate John Terry and former United defender Rio Ferdinand as the two centre-backs in his hypothetical XI before adding:

"My left-back: Ashley (Cole)"

For the holding midfield role, he went with:

"Claude Makelele for me"

For the other midfield positions, he went with Frank Lampard - another of his former Blues teammates - and Manchester United legend Paul Scholes.

Mikel named Ronaldo on the right wing:

"Cristiano Ronaldo on the right wing. I probably go for him"

The 36-year-old chose his former Blues teammate Didier Drogba up front and United legend Wayne Rooney on the left.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo fare for Manchester United againt Chelsea?

Former Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has played Chelsea 17 times across competitions, winning five and losing six. However, he has netted just twice against them.

In 12 Premier League outings against the Blues, the Portugal captain netted just once - in the 1-1 home draw in the 2021-22 - during his second stint at Old Trafford.

His only other goal against Chelsea came in the final of the 2007-08 UEFA Champions League, which United won on penalties in Moscow. Ronaldo missed his spot-kick in the ensuing shootout.

However, that didn't cost his side, as Sir Alex Ferguson's men won the competition for the first time since their 1998-99 treble-winning campaign.

Ronaldo also faced the Blues in three other competitions - FA Community Shield, FA Cup and Carabao Cup - but didn't find the back of the net in four combined outings.