Cristiano Ronaldo discussing potential transfer to Manchester United - Reports 

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly in talks with Manchester United over a potential deal with the Red Devils. According to a report by Tuttoweb, the two parties are weighing the possibility of a mega move when the summer transfer window opens.

The report suggests that Manchester United are in talks over a two-year deal for the Portugal international but only if he agrees to lower his salary. Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is said to have reached out to Real Madrid, Manchester United and PSG, but it was only Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who responded positively.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in fine form for Juventus this term, scoring 32 goals in all competitions in just 39 games. However, the Serie A champions have floundered at times and this inconsistency has seen them fall off the pace in their race for a 10th Serie A title.

There is also a possibility that the Turin giants might not secure UEFA Champions League participation next term.

Manchester United, for their part, have been in fine form since the turn of the year. Though they are unlikely to win the Premier League, the Red Devils are well poised for a second-place finish.

They can now turn their attention to strengthening the squad ahead of next season. Cristiano Ronaldo could, arguably, improve the Manchester United squad but it remains to be seen if a deal for the player will materialize.

Does it make sense for Manchester United to bid for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo might not adapt to Manchester United's style of play.

Cristiano Ronaldo spent six amazing years in Manchester United colors. Due to this, as well as his global marketability, a potential return to Old Trafford would undeniably boost the club's portfolio.

However, tough questions must be asked over what his role in the team will be before any move is sanctioned. Cristiano Ronaldo is still an elite performer at 36 years of age. However, it cannot be argued that he is no longer the force of nature he once was.

💬 "Every semi-final is tough — you play against very good teams," adds the boss.



"You dwell on some defeats a little bit more and it's about putting things right. We're in a better position, so we are going all out."#MUFC #UEL pic.twitter.com/xbxGgI96Pr — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 28, 2021

The current Manchester United squad does not have the requisite personnel needed to bring out the best in the former Real Madrid man. He is also not cut out for the fast counter-attacking football emphasized by Ole Gunnar Solskajer.