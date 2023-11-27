Cristiano Ronaldo displays incredible sportsmanship as he pleads referee not to give Al-Nassr penalty after incident inside the box against Persepolis

Cristiano Ronaldo showed an impressive display of sportsmanship in Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League encounter with Persepolis on Monday, November 27.

The events unfolded in the first half when the legendary Portuguese forward tumbled in the penalty area of the visitors. The referee was swift to signal for the penalty, pointing at the spot.

However, displaying showmanship, Ronaldo joined the Persepolis players in contesting the call. The legendary forward was seen gesturing and affirming to the referee that the fall had not warranted a penalty. This prompted the official to reassess the situation, eventually changing his mind about the initial verdict.

Expand Tweet

Without the penalty being taken, Al-Nassr ended up finishing the first half with a level scoreline against the Iranian outfit. Defender Ali Lajami, meanwhile, received a red card merely 17 minutes into the game.

Aside from this, Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr sit in first place in their group and have a comfortable five-point gap over Persepolis, who are in second place.

Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved historic scoring milestone with Al-Nassr

The five-time Ballon d'Or recipient has risen to become the highest goal scorer in top-tier history with a stunning league goal for Al-Nassr last weekend.

In his second season with the Saudi Pro League, Cristiano Ronaldo's performance has been nothing short of spectacular. Ahead of Al-Nassr's game against Al-Akhdoud, the legendary forward had racked up a stunning tally of 16 goals in 17 appearances.

His latest feat in their 14th league victory against Akhdoud has arguably surpassed them all. The Portuguese icon scored two goals, but his second effort was truly remarkable.

A failed clearance attempt from the goalkeeper landed to Cristiano Ronaldo who was 40 yards out. Impressively, the forward lobbed the ball towards the goal, dipping it in against all odds. His brilliant lob has brought his career total to 527 goals across various top-tier leagues, including the Saudi Pro League.

He became a legend of the game while playing for Real Madrid in La Liga, scoring 311 league goals. He made the switch to Juventus in 2018 and scored 81 Serie A goals. While his second stint with Manchester United was arguably a blip on his goalscoring record, he scored 103 Premier League goals across two stints.

The forward has now found top form once more. His impressive run with Al Nassar now boasts 29 Saudi Pro League goals in 29 matches, having played in Saudi Arabia for just 11 months. He also had three goals in Liga Portugal with Sporting CP.