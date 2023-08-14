“Cristiano Ronaldo effect” “Biggest wasted career ever” - Twitter explodes as Neymar agrees deal to move to Saudi Arabia

Fans online have reacted to the news of Neymar Junior's reported move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian forward is set to join Al-Hilal for just under €100 million. He will sign a two-year contract and the medical is expected to be completed on Monday, August 14.

With this, Neymar becomes the latest football superstar to move to Saudi Arabia in recent months. Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in December last year and this summer has seen a host of players move to the Saudi Pro League. This includes the likes of Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, N'Golo Kante and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Fans were shocked to hear about Neymar's move to Al-Hilal and took to Twitter (X) to share their reactions. One fan wrote:

"Biggest wasted career ever."

Another tweeted:

"Cristiano Ronaldo effect."

Here are some more reactions as the PSG forward edges closer to a move to Al-Hilal:

Neymar is widely considered one of the greatest players of his generation. Many even regard him as the third-best player behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Brazilian forward came through the ranks at Santos before moving to Barcelona in 2013. He scored 105 goals and provided 76 assists in 186 games for the Catalans, winning two La Liga titles, among other honors.

PSG then signed him for a world record fee of €222 million in 2017. The 32-year-old helped the Parisians win five Ligue 1 titles, among other honors. He registered 118 goals and 77 assists in 173 games for the club.

Neymar joining Al-Hilal amidst interest from Barcelona

As per Football Espana, the Blaugrana were interested in bringing their superstar back this summer after missing out on Lionel Messi.

Club president Joan Laporta also reportedly met Neymar for a potential deal. However, Barcelona's financial situation coupled with manager Xavi Hernandez's skepticism about signing the forward meant a deal couldn't happen.

Club captain Sergi Roberto was also asked about the Brazilian's potential return and he said (via Sports Brief):

"I have spoken with Neymar and he would be excited to return."

"When he was in the team, they were one of the best years I've had in the Barça first team, we won everything. And, well, he is a very different player from all the others, I'm sure he would contribute a lot to us."

The Brazil international is now set to join Al-Hilal, who recently lost the King's Cup final against a 10-man Al-Nassr. He will hope to help them win the Saudi Pro League title, which they last won in the 2021-22 season.

The 32-year-old will play alongside the likes of Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Kalidou Koulibaly, who joined the club this summer.