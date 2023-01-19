Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys relaxing dinner with partner Georgina Rodriguez ahead of showdown against Lionel Messi 

Ahead of his much-anticipated showdown with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo was seen enjoying dinner with his partner Georgina Rodriguez.

Rodriguez shared intimate snaps of her with the Portuguese superstar on her Instagram. They were having dinner in a restaurant that appeared to be a stone hut.

Ronaldo is still acclimatizing to life in the Middle East. The former Manchester United superstar is staying at the Four Seasons hotel in Riyadh. He seems to have surrounded himself with family a lot during the early days of his life in Saudi Arabia.

The no. 7 is yet to make his debut for Al-Nassr after making a headline-grabbing move. He joined the Riyadh-based side as a free agent after mutually terminating his Manchester United contract last month.

The move marked an end to Cristiano Ronaldo's legendary run in European football. He stepped away with an incredible legacy of winning five UEFA Champions League trophies and being the all-time top scorer in the tournament.

Ronaldo will earn a hefty salary with his new team. He will reportedly pocket £177 million per year. The numbers are inclusive of sponsorship deals and image rights.

The Portuguese legend is yet to make his Al-Nassr debut as he is still serving the two-match ban that was handed to him by the FA. Ronaldo received a suspension for smashing an Everton fan's phone during a Premier League away clash in April 2022.

His debut in Saudi Arabia football could mark yet another duel with Lionel Messi. Riyadh XI will take on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in a friendly on 19 January. Ronaldo will captain the Riyadh-based all-star team, which will be made up of players from Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

Messi could feature for PSG as well. Given both superstars are past their mid-30s, the game could very well be the last time the two legends share a football pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are set for a face off after more than two years

Ronaldo vs Messi

The clash between Riyadh XI and PSG could be the first time since December 2020 that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, two titans of modern football, will share the pitch.

Their previous meeting came in a UEFA Champions League group-stage clash between Barcelona and Juventus. The Old Lady emerged victorious by a scoreline of 3-0, courtesy of a brace from Ronaldo.

While the stakes are not as high this time around, it's always fantastic as a fan to see Messi and Ronaldo on the same pitch.

