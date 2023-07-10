Cristiano Ronaldo once explained ‘difference’ between him and arch-rival Lionel Messi with confident claim

Back in 2019, Cristiano Ronaldo explained the difference between him and his arch-rival Lionel Messi. The Portuguese superstar pointed out that he has been successful at different clubs.

Messi still used to play for Barcelona at that point in time. The Argentine was a part of Barca since a very tender age and had never left the Spanish giants.

Speaking to DAZN, Ronaldo said:

"The difference with me is that I've played for different clubs, and I also won the Champions League with different clubs. I was the top scorer in the Champions League six times in a row."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are considered two of the greatest footballers of all time. They have broken countless records and have made the beautiful game more enjoyable for fans over the years.

Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup last year, a trophy Ronaldo has never won. Many fans point out that fact in favor of their debate that the Argentine is the better player.

However, Ronaldo has played for top European clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. He won the UEFA Champions League with Manchester United and Real Madrid. The Portuguese also won the top scorer award in the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A.

While Messi has also played for Paris Saint-Germain apart from Barcelona, he couldn't replicate his best form for the Parisian club during a two-season stint.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are among Casemiro's top three players of this generation

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro was recently asked to name his Mount Rushmore of modern-day greats. The Brazilian named Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar Jr. as the three best players of the current era.

Casemiro was teammates with Ronaldo at Real Madrid, sharing the pitch 122 times and combining for seven goals. They won four Champions Leagues together, among other honors.

He also shares the pitch with Neymar for Brazil, having played with him 53 times.

Speaking about the top three players in recent history, the Brazilian said (via All About Argentina Twitter):

“I didn't get to watch Maradona or Pele play, but I enjoyed watching the three greatest players of my generation: Messi, Cristiano and Neymar.”

Casemiro has been involved in countless on-field spats with Messi during his time at Real Madrid as they faced each in the El Clasico 20 times. Regardless of the rivalry, the Brazilian's answer shows the immense respect he has for the Argentina captain.

