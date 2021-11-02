"Cristiano Ronaldo is an extraordinary player" - Atalanta boss Gasperini lauds Manchester United superstar ahead of UEFA Champions League clash

Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini has lauded Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the Italian club's crunch tie with the Red Devils. Atalanta and Manchester United will take each other on in the Champions League on Tuesday (November 2) night.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in scintillating form for Manchester United in the Champions League this season, scoring three goals in three games. The Portuguese star scored a stoppage-time winner in Manchester United's 2-1 victory over Villarreal at Old Trafford in their second group game.

The former Juventus star also helped Manchester United complete an incredible 3-2 comeback victory over Atalanta two weeks ago. Ronaldo scored the game-winning goal in the 81st minute. Gasperini believes Cristiano Ronaldo is an "extraordinary" player and went on to heap praise on the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"From the technical point of view he is an extraordinary player, but I think I am saying a banality, he is recognised by everyone. What he is doing at Manchester, just think of Sunday's goal but also of all the others," Gasperini told TMW.

The Atalanta boss believes it was a shame Juventus sold the 36-year-old to Manchester United this summer. Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Bianconeri in 2018 on a four-year contract. Despite ending the 2020-21 campaign as the top scorer in Serie A with 29 goals in 33 appearances, Juventus were keen to offload him.

Gasperini said:

"He's brought value to our championship. Personally I was sorry that he would return to England, because I always hope that the best players will arrive in Italy, even if perhaps it would have cost us a few more goals against."

Ronaldo scored a stunning volley on Saturday against Tottenham Hotspur for Manchester United. The Red Devils claimed an impressive 3-0 victory over the north London outfit, a win which could help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer save his job at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a warning to his Manchester United teammates ahead of their trip to Atalanta

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo sent an inspirational message to his Manchester United team-mates and the club's fans ahead of their away game against Atalanta.

A victory for Manchester United over their Italian opponents could help them seal qualification to the first knockout stage of the Champions League. However, Ronaldo has warned his team-mates that Atalanta could prove to be tricky opponents.

"I know from experience that it's never easy to play in Bergamo against a team such as Atalanta, but we will do our absolute best to keep the first place in our group," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto

37 touches, 3 in opposition box

5/10 duels won

23/28 passes completed

2 chances created, 1st assist since rejoining club

⭐️ Man of the Match, @ManUtd's Cristiano Ronaldo
37 touches, 3 in opposition box
5/10 duels won
23/28 passes completed
2 chances created, 1st assist since rejoining club
2 shots, 1 on target - 11th career goal v Spurs

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was reportedly given three games to save his job after his side's 5-0 loss to Liverpool last weekend. The Red Devils claimed a 3-0 victory over Tottenham on Saturday (October 30).

A victory over Atalanta on Tuesday will go a long way to helping Solskjaer retain his position as manager of Manchester United.

