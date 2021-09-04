Cristiano Ronaldo faces fresh criticism after his departure from Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his second Manchester United debut against Newcastle United on September 11. But with his exit from Serie A club Juventus still very recent, new criticism has emerged of his time with the club.

Alessio Tacchinardi and Sergio Brio, both former Juventus players with 261 and 243 appearances respectively, think that Juventus deserve more respect from the player. They have been critical of Cristiano Ronaldo’s attitude towards the Bianconeri during his 3 years stay in Turin.

Tacchinardi on #ronaldo exit : " #Juventus people praised him, they deserved a better greeting"

"he put Juventus market strategy in serious difficulty"

Sergio Brio did not expect Cristiano Ronaldo to leave in such a way and thinks that his farewell could have been very different to what it was. He said:

“Juventus deserved more respect; I didn't expect Ronaldo to make such a slight to the club. He hasn't been kind to them. For the love of God, Cristiano is still a great player and a great professional, but his farewell could have been given in a different way and with other words”.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri

Tacchinardi also shared the view that the Portuguese was not fully respectful in the way he arranged for his exit from the Juventus stadium. Tacchinardi believes that Ronaldo’s departure from the club did not need to be the way it all went down. He could have behaved differently and in a more respectful manner towards the club.

Tacchinardi said:

“His departure should have been different; he shouldn't have left in his private plane whilst [Massimiliano] Allegri spoke on the eve of the match against Empoli. He should have waited for a press conference to say goodbye to the fans, to the Juventus staff who treated him well and deserved something more.”

“The fact he left and said he would go to a place where he felt at home hasn't given him a good image. He has not only played for the shirt he was wearing, but also to increase his international value, and this hasn't escaped people. He has put Juventus in a difficult spot by leaving with just a few days to go until the transfer market closes; replacing a scoring machine like Ronaldo is impossible.”

