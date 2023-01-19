Cristiano Ronaldo facing major problem due to obsession over key component of his new mansion worth €20 million: Reports

As Cristiano Ronaldo prepares for a new life in Saudi Arabia, he is ensuring that he takes care of his properties around the world. One of the properties under construction is a new house worth €20 million on the Portuguese Riviera.

But Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a key problem and that's related to finding a chef to cook his favorite dishes.

As reported by Correio da Manha, the former Manchester United star is still in search of a private chef to help with the culinary needs of the family.

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo so particular about a chef?

Cristiano Ronaldo is known to be one of the fittest athletes ever and is obsessed with taking particular care of his diet. According to the report, Ronaldo likes dishes based on fish, seafood, and also sushi. Ronaldo wants the preparation of these dishes to be on par with the best in the world and that's why he is looking for a good chef.

Another requirement for Ronaldo is that the cook should be good at making pizzas. Although pizza is not considered a very healthy dish for an elite athlete, it is one of the few whims that Ronaldo enjoys once per week.

The chef will be living alongside Ronaldo and his family and can earn 5,500 dollars per month, however, for the time being, Ronaldo is struggling to find a chef who meets his requirements. Accommodation for the chef is free, with Ronaldo providing the food as well.

Ronaldo has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Al-Nassr, a Saudi Arabian club, and will earn close to €200 million per year, making him the highest-paid footballer in the history of the sport.

"I'm very excited to join my teammates, and to help the team to achieve more success". Cristiano Ronaldo on Al Nassr move: "I'm thrilled for a new experience in a different league and a different country, the vision that Al Nassr has is very inspiring".

Ronaldo ended an acrimonious second stint at Manchester United after criticizing the club's owners and coach Erik ten Hag, saying he had no respect for the Dutchman in an explosive television interview with Piers Morgan. Ronaldo's future at Manchester United was up in the air after this interview.

Soon, the club and Cristiano Ronaldo mutually agreed to end the forward's contract, which made him a free agent.

