Cristiano Ronaldo fan Khvicha Kvaratskhelia reacts to facing Lionel Messi after PSG secure 4-0 win over Inter Miami at Club World Cup

PSG star and Cristiano Ronaldo fan Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has responded to his encounter with Argentine legend Lionel Messi at the FIFA Club World Cup. The Georgian winger played the full 90 minutes in the Parisians' 4-0 thrashing of Inter Miami.

Ronaldo and Messi led one of football's greatest rivalries for over a decade, showcasing their dominance in European football. The pair each scored over 800 goals and won a combined 13 Ballon d'Or titles (eight for Ronaldo, five for Messi).

A generation of football stars has been inspired by these legendary forwards. After Georgia's historic 2-0 victory over Portugal at EURO 2024, Kvaratskhelia called Ronaldo his idol, saying (via GOAL):

"I was playing against the player that I followed and idolised (Ronaldo) since I was a young kid... Playing against your idol is a huge motivation. It was incredible. He came to me and wished me good luck... I gave everything that evening and I helped my team to achieve a historic result."

After his recent face-off against Messi's Inter Miami, Kvaratskhelia posted a picture of himself with the Argentine maestro on Instagram. The caption read (via @AlbicelesteTalk on X):

"Sharing the pitch with you was a true pleasure."

Next, Kvaratskhelia's PSG will face German powerhouse Bayern Munich, who defeated Flamengo 4-2, in the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup (July 5). On the same evening, Messi will be in action for Inter Miami in their MLS game against Montreal.

Lionel Messi fails to match Cristiano Ronaldo's Club World Cup record after crashing out to PSG

After Inter Miami's heavy 4-0 loss to PSG, it's very unlikely that Lionel Messi will match Cristiano Ronaldo's goal-scoring record at the Club World Cup.

The first edition of the new expanded tournament featured 32 of the top teams from around the world competing for the title. Palmeiras, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and PSG have already reached the quarter-finals, while other top clubs like Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and Manchester City still remain in the hunt.

Before the 2025 edition, the CWC was contested between the champions of every continent and the champions of the host nation in a knockout-style bracket. In four previous appearances at the Club World Cup (three with Real Madrid, one with Manchester United), Ronaldo bagged seven goals in eight appearances.

Messi had the opportunity to surpass his longtime rival in the 2025 tournament, but fell short after Herons exited at the hands of PSG. The 38-year-old remains second with six goals, tied with his Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez and former Madrid players Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale.

With the tournament now scheduled to take place every four years, it’s unlikely that the Portugal captain's record will be broken anytime soon.

