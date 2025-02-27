"Cristiano Ronaldo felt it, even Lionel Messi felt that" – Frank Leboeuf makes interesting claim about Cole Palmer amid Chelsea struggles

Ex-Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has backed Cole Palmer to rediscover his form, asserting that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have also gone through rough patches in the past.

Palmer, 22, has lately received flak after failing to register a goal involvement in the Blues' last seven outings in all competitions. He missed two big chances in Tuesday's 4-0 home league victory against Southampton.

During a recent interaction on ESPN FC, Leboeuf was asked to share his two cents on Palmer's recent poor run of form. The Frenchman responded:

"He's been such an important player, scoring goal after goal, being one of the best players in the world. It's a normal situation that at some point, you will go back to some clumsiness for a player like that. I trust Palmer to feel better very soon because he's going to score goals. He was quite clumsy, maybe unfortunate, I think one chance [Aaron] Ramsdale made a great save."

Mentioning the likes of Mohamed Salah, Ronaldo, and Messi, he added:

"He's going to go back to his best. He's not going to lose his football. I'm sure that Mohamed Salah felt it. Cristiano Ronaldo felt it, even Lionel Messi felt that it's hard to score a goal for four, five, six games, whatever it can be. But that player has so much talent, so many tools in his skill that he's going to come back to his best and do well for Chelsea."

Palmer, 22, has found the back of the net 14 times and laid out six assists in 30 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea so far this campaign.

Arne Slot remarks on Mohamed Salah getting likened to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Ahead of Liverpool's 2-0 Premier League home win over Newcastle United, Reds head coach Arne Slot was asked is Mohamed Salah is on the level of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He replied (h/t MSN):

"It's so difficult to compare players with each other and it's not fair to anyone. Mo has had his own career and he has been outstanding. Mo has had some outstanding seasons here at Liverpool and we hope he can continue this for a longer period of time but first he needs to extend his contract. You guys don't ask me about that any more, so that's a positive!"

So far this campaign, Salah has contributed a whopping 30 goals and 22 assists in 39 overall appearances for the current Premier League leaders.

The 32-year-old Egyptian is in the final five months of his Liverpool deal.

