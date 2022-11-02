Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez enroll children in 'millionaire' school in Portugal after buying £18m luxury villa: Reports 

According to Hiper, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have enrolled their children in a millionaire school in Portugal. They also recently bought a luxurious £18 million villa in Ronaldo's home country.

Journalist Adriano Silva Marins recently confirmed the news on CMTV, saying:

"Something that has been talked about for some time, but now we know in which school Cristiano Ronaldo's children were enrolled, it was St Julians in Carvavelos , which is halfway between Cascais and Lisbon…It is one of the best schools in Portugal.

"This school is very difficult to get into and you have to register your children several years in advance… They are not on a waiting list and they have already paid the fee, which was €3,500 per child.”

He further added:

“This was first reported in a Spanish newspaper, and the monthly fee ranges from 11 thousand euros for the youngest, and 22 thousand euros for the second cycle per year."

Cristiano Ronaldo recently bought a luxurious £18 million mansion near Lisbon. The property is a 40-minute drive from Lisbon and has an interior area of 2,720 square meters across three floors.

It has an outdoor area of 544 square meters with various gardens and a large swimming pool. However, the property is currently under renovation and is not expected to be ready before 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a return to Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a return to Portugal as his Manchester United career is at a crossroads. Sporting CP is touted to be a potential return destination for the forward.

While a return to his boyhood club will be a nostalgic one for Ronaldo, it's hard for the club to pay Ronaldo his astronomical wages.

Ruben Amorim, Ronaldo's former international teammate, is currently at the helm of the Portuguese club. He pointed that fact out, saying (via Man's World India):

“I don’t know. Ronaldo is a top player, a Man United player. Everyone in Sporting dreams of the return of Cristiano, so I don’t want to speak about that. He’s a Manchester United player, a top player, and he will be for a few months."

Amorim added:

“I’m going to respond the same way as a lot of journalists in Portugal ask me that question a lot. He is a Manchester United player. Everybody in Sporting dreams of the return for Cristiano but we don’t have the money to pay his wages. I think he is happy in Manchester but is not playing so that is the problem.”

Ronaldo has endured a difficult 2022-23 season with Manchester United so far. Having tallied a mere three goals and one assist in 14 appearances across competitions, he seems to have fallen out of favor with Erik ten Hag.

