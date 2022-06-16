Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina share rare snap of baby daughter and family as they go away for vacation on private jet  

Cristiano Ronaldo is making full use of the ongoing summer break as he has jetted off on a family vacation. His partner Georgina Rodriguez recently shared a lovely pic of their baby daughter on Instagram.

The Manchester United forward has travelled with Georgina and his five kids to an undisclosed destination to spend some quality time together. While Ronaldo and Georgina are both very active on social media, they rarely share a pic of Bella Esmeralda, who will be two months old this week.

As per Georgina's post, which included six pictures from their private jet, Bella Esmeralda is seen in four pictures, closely embraced by her mother. Cristiano Ronaldo is present in three of these pictures.

Ronaldo wrapped up his 2021-22 season last week as he was left out of Portugal's squad for the fourth group stage fixture of the UEFA Nations League. Portugal lost 1-0 to Switzerland in that game without their talismanic skipper.

Cristiano Ronaldo also posted a snap of a family lunch on Instagram, with the caption reading:

'Vacation with love.'

Georgina captioned her post with a sweet message that read:

'My life'.

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys spending time with his family a lot

Cristiano Ronaldo has a very strong bond with his family. His mother is often seen in the stands whenever he plays for the Portugal national team. He makes the most of the international breaks, spending quality time with Georgina and his kids. As evident from his Instagram posts, he is quite the family man.

Georgina shared a post last week describing the Portuguese forward as the man of her dreams.

Bella Esmeralda is the daughter born to Georgina and Ronaldo in April. The couple had conceived twins but the baby boy died soon after birth. Just five days after the untimely death of his son, he scored his 100th Premier League goal and dedicated it to his deceased son (via Goal).

While their baby daughter was not seen in Ronaldo's recent Instagram post, he had posted two pictures back in May, letting his fans and well-wishers know that the baby was healthy.

Ronaldo enjoyed a solid season on his return to Manchester United, finishing as the club's top-scorer across all competitions (24). He was also named in the PFA Premier League 'Team of the Year' last week.

On a personal level, he had a rape lawsuit filed against him in Las Vegas dismissed last week. So things have looked good for the player recently and he will hope that they remain the same when he returns from vacation for the 2022-23 season with Manchester United.

