“With the man of my dreams” – Georgina Rodriguez shares photo with Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo inside private jet

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez recently shared a picture of the lovely couple on Instagram, describing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner as the man of her dreams.

The Instagram post also included two other pictures taken on Ronaldo's swanky private jet. In the photos, Rodriguez shared her OOTD (Outfit of the Day) and a few accessories that she had donned.

In the third picture, the couple are seen together embracing each other. Cristiano Ronaldo also matched his partner's look with a classy white shirt. The Manchester United star is currently on international duty with Portugal, so the picture is not recent and Georgina acknowledged the same in the caption. The caption roughly translates as below:

“A few days ago with the man of my dreams."

The two have a very solid relationship and have been together for over six years now. They have two daughters together, Alana Martina, four, and Bella Esmeralda, who was born in April this year.

The couple was expecting twins in April but the baby boy, unfortunately, passed away soon after birth. Just five days after the untimely death of his son, he scored his 100th Premier League goal, dedicating it to his deceased son.

Cristiano Ronaldo expected to stay at Manchester United despite no Champions League football

Cristiano Ronaldo had a solid season on his return to his old stomping grounds, scoring 24 goals for Manchester United across all competitions in the 2021-22 season.

He won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award for his contributions in the 2021-22 campaign and his goal against Tottenham Hotspur was also voted the club's goal of the season.

Ronaldo stated that he is happy to continue playing for the club despite not qualifying for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 20 years. He said he hoped to win trophies under new manager Erik ten Hag in the near future. He said (as per Sky Sports):

"I was and still am very happy to be here, and what I have to say to the fans is they are amazing."

He added:

"We are happy and excited, not only the players but the supporters as well. I wish him [Ten Hag] the best and let's believe that next year we're going to win trophies."

Georgina, 28, has been with Ronaldo since 2016, with the two meeting in Madrid while she was working at a Gucci store. She takes a lot of interest in football and is often seen in the stands when Ronaldo is playing.

