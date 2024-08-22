Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed Barcelona's subscriber count on YouTube in less than 24 hours following the launch of his channel, UR Cristiano. In 24 hours, he has garnered 20.8 million subscribers, which is more than Barca's 17.9 million on the platform.

The Portuguese superstar is one of the most recognizable people on the planet, and that has extended to his new channel.

Ronaldo is widely considered to be one of the greatest players in the history of the game and pairs his immense sporting success with incredible commercial acumen. His immense haul of accolades has seen him win five Ballon d'Or awards, five UEFA Champions League crowns and seven league titles, among others. He's the most followed person on Instagram.

The striker is a global icon, with his return of 761 goals and 239 assists in 1015 club games and 130 goals in 212 appearances for Portugal highlighting his mercurial abilities.

The Portuguese star is a bonafide Real Madrid legend for his exploits. He's the club's highest goalscorer with 450 goals and 131 assists in 438 games. Cristiano Ronaldo now plies his trade in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, for whom the 39-year-old has bagged 60 goals and 16 assists in 66 games across competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo's impact for Real Madrid against Barcelona

Cristiano Ronaldo tallied 18 goals and three assists in 30 appearances for Real Madrid against Barcelona, which is a testament to his dominance and proficiency against the Blaugrana, regularly rising to the biggest occasions.

Ronaldo's speed, power, and skill paired beautifully with his precision and technique allowed him to score a variety of goals, either from distance or in tight spaces.

His last goal against them was a 14th-minute equaliser in a thrilling 2-2 draw in the 2017-18 season at the Camp Nou in his final appearance at the stadium as a Madrid player.

Ronaldo's two other goals - both from the spot - against the Blaugrana came for Juventus in a 2020-21 UEFA Champions League, which the visitors won 3-0.

