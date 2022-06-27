“Cristiano Ronaldo is not going to influence Manchester United’s transfer strategy” – Fabrizio Romano says the Portuguese expects club to show ‘total support’ for Ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly not be influencing who Manchester United sign this summer. The Portuguese, however, wants the club to show ambition in the transfer market.

Fabrizio Romano, in his CaughtOffside column, has claimed that Ronaldo will not be making any suggestions to the new manager and the Dutchman is 'much appreciated' by the Portugal captain.

Utd District @UtdDistrict 🗣️ Marcel van der Kraan: "Frenkie de Jong has not even been playing in his best position at Barcelona as that's where Sergio Busquets has been playing - that's one of the key reasons why he thinks he might have a better role under Erik ten Hag at #mufc ." [Sky Sports] 🗣️ Marcel van der Kraan: "Frenkie de Jong has not even been playing in his best position at Barcelona as that's where Sergio Busquets has been playing - that's one of the key reasons why he thinks he might have a better role under Erik ten Hag at #mufc." [Sky Sports]

Football Express earlier suggested that the forward was unhappy with the club's transfer business so far.

Romano has also claimed Cristiano is expecting the club to show ambition in the market. He wrote:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is not going to influence Man United's transfer strategy on single new players. From what I'm told, he's just expecting the club to show their ambition with some new signings and total support to Erik ten Hag who is a much-appreciated manager by the Portuguese star."

Reports suggest Manchester United are in talks to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona this summer. A £68 million fee is being quoted for the Dutchman, who worked under Ten Hag at Ajax.

Romano added that the Red Devils are also interested in Ajax trio Jurrien Timber, Lisandro Martinez and Antony.

Cristiano Ronaldo keen to work under Ten Hag at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to the club's official website earlier this year after they confirmed Erik ten Hag's appointment as their new manager.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Cristiano Ronaldo: "I wish him [Ten Hag] the best and let's believe that next year we're going to win trophies." [mu] #mufc Cristiano Ronaldo: "I wish him [Ten Hag] the best and let's believe that next year we're going to win trophies." [mu] #mufc

He praised the Dutchman and claimed he was excited to play under the former Ajax manager.

"What I know about him is he did a fantastic job for Ajax, that he's an experienced coach. Things need to change the way he wants. I hope we have success, of course, because, if you have success, all of Manchester is going to have success as well. I wish him the best. We are happy and excited, not only as players, but the supporters as well. I wish him the best and let's believe that, next year, we are going to win trophies."

