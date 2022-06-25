Manchester United closing in on €80 million agreement to sign Frenkie de Jong as talks with Barcelona reach final stretch - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on the signing of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, with positive talks being held between the two clubs.

According to SPORT, negotiations between United and Barcelona are at an advanced stage, with a fee for the midfielder believed to be around £68 million (€80 million).

Age : 25
Nationality : Dutch
Position : No.8
Price : £65-75m
Height : 5ft 11in
Major honours : 3
Individual honours : 14

De Jong's potential move to the Red Devils has become this summer's longest-running transfer saga.

New United manager Erik ten Hag has placed the Dutch midfielder at the very top of his transfer wish list, eager to reunite with the former Ajax star. De Jong had reservations over a move, telling ESPN when speculation first emerged in late May:

"I prefer to stay with Barcelona."

He added:

"Barcelona is just my dream club. Also from a young age. I just said it too. I've never regretted my choice despite the fact that I had hoped for more in terms of prizes than I've achieved so far. But I have never regretted my choice."

However, Barcelona have been keen to get the 25-year-old off their books, with financial woes currently plaguing them. The La Liga giants are pursuing a move for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

It is thought that the money made from selling De Jong could contribute to that potential deal (per Sky Sports). With the Blaugrana showing willingness to offload De Jong, the Dutchman wants it known that if he does leave, it's because of the club's wish to let him go and not his desire.

De Jong, who has four years left to run on his current deal with the Blaugrana, joined them from Ajax in 2019 for £77.4 million (€66.6 million).

Erik ten Hag is eager to link up with Frenkie de Jong (left).

The Atheltic has reported that Erik ten Hag has become frustrated with the lack of progress made in bringing Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United this summer.

The former Ajax midfielder is his number one target as he looks to revitalize United's squad that was so disappointing last season. The Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League and ended the campaign trophyless.

Manchester United are also dealing with a number of midfield departures, with Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata leaving at the end of the month. Hence, a move for De Jong is at the top of Ten Hag's priorities, with the Dutch coach knowing the midfielder well from their time together at Ajax.

