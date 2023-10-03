Cristiano Ronaldo greeted in Iran by bizarre statue in hotel lobby that looks nothing like him

Cristiano Ronaldo was welcomed to Iran's capital Tehran by a huge crowd following his arrival in the city for an AFC Champions League match. The Portuguese great was also presented with a bizarre waxwork statue to welcome him to the hotel which housed the Al-Nassr contingent.

Iranian fans of Cristiano Ronaldo made a statue which was to be presented to the 38-year-old upon his arrival. The problem was that the statue looked nothing like the veteran forward.

This was not the first time Ronaldo faced such a funny situation, having experienced a similar incident six years ago. He was met with a bronze bust in his native Madeira as he arrived at the airport in 2017. The bust generated a great deal of controversy as it did not look like the Real Madrid legend. It has since undergone reconstruction to make it look more like the Portuguese ace.

Cristiano Ronaldo received great honor and recognition in Iran when Al-Nassr visited the country for their AFC Champions League match against Persepolis. The Saudi team's bus was mobbed by loving fans of the former Manchester United star, some of whom followed it to the team's hotel.

A first visit to Iran provided an unforgettable experience for Ronaldo, the kind which he had never seen in his career. From fans running after his bus on the streets of Tehran to the funny-looking statue presented to him, he will certainly not forget Iran in a hurry.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most iconic and recognizable players in world football

Since his emergence as a budding star at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has built the biggest fanbase in sports history. The Portuguese forward has performed excellently on the pitch and has backed it up with his activities off it.

Ronaldo has won the Ballon d'Or five times as well as FIFA The Best Men's Player of the Year thrice. He has also been named UEFA Player of the Year four times in his storied career, winning the UEFA Champions League on five occasions.

Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for most goals in football history, most goals in UEFA Champions League history, and most goals in international football.

Off the pitch, Ronaldo is just as influential. He is the most-followed celebrity on Instagram with a whopping 607 million followers. The Portuguese ace also owns a number of top brands.