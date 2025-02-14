Cristiano Ronaldo hails Al-Nassr’s fighting spirit with confident message on social media after 3-2 win against Al-Ahli

Cristiano Ronaldo hailed his team's fighting spirit on Instagram after their recent victory in the Saudi Pro League. Al-Nassr defeated Al-Ahli 3-2 away at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on Thursday, February 13.

John Duran put the Knights of Najd ahead with a well-taken strike in the 32nd minute. Al-Nassr were reduced to 10 men two minutes after the break as Mohamed Simakan was shown a red card for violent conduct.

Ivan Toney restored parity of Al-Ahli in the 78th, but Ronaldo's team went back ahead two minutes later after Ayman Yahya found the back of the net. Duran scored again with a beautiful solo effort in the 88th minute, putting Al-Nassr two goals ahead. The home team scored a consolation goal in the eighth minute of stoppage time through Sumayhan Al-Nabit for a final score of 3-2.

Cristiano Ronaldo spent 76 minutes on the pitch before Mohammed Al-Fatil replaced him in a tactical substitution by manager Stefano Pioli. Despite not getting on the scoresheet, the Portuguese icon was fired up for his team after the win.

He posted pictures from the match on his official Instagram handle, with the caption:

"UNTIL THE VERY END!!"

The match ended Ronaldo's scoring streak in the league. He had been highly proficient in the final third, recording five goals in his last four league games before the Al-Ahli clash.

Nevertheless, the Al-Nassr skipper is still the leading scorer in the Saudi Pro League this season. He has recorded 16 goals and three assists in 19 matches.

Al-Nassr manager reveals reason for Cristiano Ronaldo's early substitution

Fans were livid after manager Stefano Pioli took off Cristiano Ronaldo in the 76th minute against Al-Ahli with the visitors leading 1-0. However, the manager has clarified the decision.

Speaking after the game, Pioli disclosed that he was forced to substitute the Portuguese forward for a defender due to Al-Nassr being a man down from Mohamed Simakan's red card.

"Cristiano is a positive and very important player for the team. I saw his substitution as a way to help the team, and with my conviction, after the expulsion I was forced to play with only one striker," Pioli said (via TheNassrZone on X).

"Cristiano is always supportive of the team and always gives a lot for the group and cares about the team's interest on and off the pitch," he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo also did not play the full duration of Al-Nassr's previous league match against Al-Fayha on February 7, making it consecutive games that he's been taken off before full-time.

