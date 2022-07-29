Cristiano Ronaldo hilariously reacts to Atletico Madrid fans’ banner that read ‘CR7 not welcome’ amid transfer rumors

Cristiano Ronaldo commented with a series of emojis under an Instagram post that showed Atletico Madrid fans’ reaction to rumors linking the 37-year-old with a move to the club.

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has supposedly expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer, possibly to join a club that’ll play in the Champions League next season.

A plethora of European heavyweights have been linked with a move, with Atletico Madrid being the latest team to be associated with the former Real Madrid man.

He also wants to become the all-time group stage top scorer. He is three goals behind Messi.



Los Rojiblancos supporters are far from thrilled with the idea of Ronaldo playing for their beloved team and made their feelings known in Wednesday’s (July 27) friendly against Numancia.

A banner, reading “CR7 NOT WELCOME” was unfurled, depicting how Atletico fans felt about the potential transfer. Coming across an Instagram post about the banner, Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't help but leave his reaction, with him dropping four “crying laughter” (😂) emojis under the post.

Ronaldo, who recently returned to Manchester from Portugal, scored 24 goals for the Red Devils last season in 38 games across competitions. He ended the 2021-22 campaign as the Red Devils’ leading scorer.

Cristiano Ronaldo loves scoring against Atletico Madrid

Over the course of his decorated career, Cristiano Ronaldo has had the fortune of playing against some formidable teams. Being his former club Real Madrid’s local rivals, Atletico Madrid have stood in his path quite a few times.

Across three clubs (Manchester United, Juventus, Madrid), Ronaldo has faced Atletico a total of 37 times so far in his career. He has won 17 times, lost 10 matches, and drawn on 10 occasions. Thus far, he has recorded 25 goals and nine assists against Diego Simeone’s side, making them his second-most favorite prey in terms of goals. Only Sevilla have suffered more (27 goals) at the 37-year-old’s hands.

Additionally, Ronaldo won two Champions League finals (2013-14 and 2015-16) at Atletico Madrid’s expense while playing for Real Madrid. He scored Los Blancos’ fourth goal (penalty) in a 4-1 win in the 2013-14 final. A couple of seasons later, in the 2015-16 Champions League final, Ronaldo netted the winning penalty in the shootout to seal Madrid’s 11th success at the European tournament.

