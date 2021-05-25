Cristiano Ronaldo hints at Juventus exit with cryptic Instagram post

Cristiano Ronaldo still has a year left on his Juventus contract but has possibly hinted at an early exit from the Old Lady with a cryptic Instagram post.

In it, the 36-year-old said he had achieved all the targets he had set for himself when he joined Juventus from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018.

"I reached a goal that I had set myself since the first day I arrived in Italy: to win the Championship, the Cup and the Super Cup, and also to be Best Player and Top Scorer in this great football country filled with tremendous players, giant clubs and a very own football culture," Ronaldo said in his Instagram post.

Ronaldo became the first player in footballing history to win the top scorer trophy in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A.

Has Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed his exit from Juventus?

Despite winning the Copa Italia, Juventus had a mediocre season in Serie A. I Bianconeri only qualified for the Champions League on the final day of the season thanks to Hellas Verona's 1-1 draw against Napoli.

Cristiano Ronaldo was already being linked to various teams across Europe, including his previous clubs Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon. The latest development has given rise to further speculation surrounding his immediate future at Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo congratulated Inter Milan for winning Serie A. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

In the same Instagram post, the Portugal international congratulated Inter Milan for winning the league and suggested that the competition he faced in Italy has gradually increased year after year. Cristiano Ronaldo wrote:

"This year we couldn't win Serie A, congratulations to Inter for the well deserved title. Year after year, we face fantastic teams, with extraordinary players and ambitious goals, so we always have to give our best to keep ourselves at excellence levels."

Ronaldo also said how proud he was of his numerous achievements in England, Spain and now Italy. He also made it clear that he does not chase individual accolades and is a team man first:

"I've already said that I don't chase records, records chase me."

"I'm very proud with this fact that has been widely replicated in recent days: Champion in England, Spain and Italy; Cup winner in England, Spain and Italy; Super Cup winner in England, Spain and Italy; Best Player in England, Spain and Italy.

In the same post, the Portuguese forward thanked everyone who had taken part in his Juventus journey, possibly suggesting it was his final season in Turin.