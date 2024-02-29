Cristiano Ronaldo hits the gym after receiving 1-match ban ahead of Al-Nassr's clash against Al-Hazm

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted to being handed a one-match ban ahead of his Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr's clash against Al-Hazm on Thursday (February 29).

Al-Nassr grabbed a 3-2 win over Al-Shabab in the league on Sunday. Ronaldo opened the scoring with a coolly taken penalty in the 21st minute and Talisca netted a brace to take the side to victory. At full-time, Al-Shabab fans chanted "Messi" (Ronaldo's rival Lionel Messi) to rile him up.

The 39-year-old retaliated by cupping his hand to his ear and making an obscene gesture towards the fans. He has now been banned for 'provoking fans' and fined 30,000 Saudi Riyals (£6,300) by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) and also told he could not appeal the decision.

Ronaldo seems to have taken the time off to work on himself in the gym after the announcement of the ban, emphasizing his hardworking ethic. He posted a picture of himself in the middle of a workout, with the caption:

"Cant stop."

Ronaldo is enjoying an incredible 2023-24 season. At 39, he is proving that he is still one of the best offensive players in the world, amassing 28 goals and 11 assists in 29 games this season.

Al-Nassr sits in second place with 52 points, seven points off Neymar's table-topping Al-Hilal. Their next league game against Al-Hazm is a must-win to stay within touching distance of the league leaders, even in the absence of their star striker.

After serving his suspension, the Portuguese superstar is expected to be in action in the first leg of Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League quarter-final fixture against Al-Ain on March 4.

Jose Mourinho recalls visiting Cristiano Ronaldo's house after 2012 Champions League heartbreak

Former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho delved into the aftermath of their heartbreaking elimination in the 2012 Champions League semifinal at the hands of Bayern Munich.

Bayern won the first leg 2-1 in Munich, with Real Madrid reversing the score at the Bernabeu. A tied scoreline post extra time led to a penalty shootout, in which Bayern triumphed 3-2.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed an all-important penalty in the shootout, which led to him being extremely devastated for hours after the game.

Mourinho, in an interview with Prime Video, recalls that he visited the Portuguese superstar's house after the match, even though his emotions were running high as well. He said:

“I cried, of course not on the pitch or in the dressing room. But driving home, yes. And when I’m going home already down, I get a call from [agent] Jorge Mendes: 'Do me a favor: go to Cristiano’s house, because he’s dead.' I told him: 'I’m also dead!' But I did it, so… Prepare yourself, no tears and let’s go to Cristiano’s house. He was exactly the way I was. We were destroyed.”

Bayern Munich would go on to lose 4-3 to Chelsea in a penalty shootout after the game finished 1-1 after extra time.