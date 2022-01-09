Cristiano Ronaldo holds crunch talks with Jorge Mendes due to fears that Manchester United homecoming could end in disaster - Reports

Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo held an emergency meeting with his agent Jorge Mendes concerning his future at the club, according to reports.

The Portuguese talisman made a sensational return to Old Trafford in September from Juventus, netting 14 goals in all competitions.

He's wasted no time in proving his value to the Red Devils, even stepping up in crucial moments, both in the league and Europe. However, United's collective form isn't as strong as he would've liked, with the side still struggling to find their best.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was given the boot in October and Ralf Rangnick was named interim manager.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Cristiano Ronaldo has held crisis talks with his agent Jorge Mendes about his future at Manchester United.



(Source: Mail on Sunday) Cristiano Ronaldo has held crisis talks with his agent Jorge Mendes about his future at Manchester United.(Source: Mail on Sunday) 🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo has held crisis talks with his agent Jorge Mendes about his future at Manchester United. (Source: Mail on Sunday) https://t.co/DSvnqzQB5L

But Manchester United remain rooted in seventh place in the league standings and Ronaldo is also said to be disillusioned with the German's style of playing.

A source close to Cristiano Ronaldo was reported to have revealed:

"Cristiano is very concerned about what is happening at United. The team is receiving a lot of criticism and he knows he is regarded as one of the leaders.

"There are quite a lot of problems and Cristiano is feeling the pressure and is very stressed by the situation."

He dragged the side into the last-16 of the Champions League with his imperious exploits but it's Manchester United's erratic league form that's worrying him.

After three consecutive wins, Manchester United have dropped points twice more in their last three games, including a 1-0 loss to Wolves at home in their first match of 2022.

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Manchester United's top-scorers this season:



1) Cristiano Ronaldo - 14 goals.



2) Bruno Fernandes, Greenwood - 5 goals.



3) Marcus Rashford - 3 goals.



4) Lingard, Sancho, Fred, Cavani - 2 goals.



5) Telles, Martial, Maguire, van de Beek, McTominay - 1 goal. Manchester United's top-scorers this season:1) Cristiano Ronaldo - 14 goals.2) Bruno Fernandes, Greenwood - 5 goals.3) Marcus Rashford - 3 goals.4) Lingard, Sancho, Fred, Cavani - 2 goals.5) Telles, Martial, Maguire, van de Beek, McTominay - 1 goal. https://t.co/PiLtWPGssP

Such results are hurting their top-four ambitions and Cristiano Ronaldo is also hungry to lift more titles, something that's becoming increasingly difficult with this Manchester United side.

"He desperately wants his United move to be a success, but he is starting to recognize that winning trophies with the current set up could be a real struggle.

"Jorge came to see him and they spent time chatting through how things are going, what they think are the problems, how they might be solved and what the solutions may be.

"Nothing has been ruled out," the source added.

Manchester United play Aston Villa twice next week, starting with a home game in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the lone warrior in this Manchester United side

Manchester United may have gone through the motions but Cristiano Ronaldo has been the star of their campaign.

He's been the anchor of their sinking ship with his goalscoring brilliance and ability to step up in crucial moments.

Also Read Article Continues below

Soon to be 37, the former Real Madrid talisman has shown no signs of slowing down. As long as he can fire, Manchester United are always in with a chance.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar