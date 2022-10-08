"Cristiano Ronaldo is my idol" - Napoli superstar says he looks up to Manchester United legend and speaks about Real Madrid's interest in him 

Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has cited Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo as his childhood idol and thanked Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti for his recent comments.

The Italian manager recently claimed that he kept an eye on the Georgia international during his time as Napoli's manager. Ancelotti told Rai Sport (h/t HITC):

"Is Kvaratskhelia a surprise? For those who didn’t know him, we were already following him when I was at Napoli. He is a special player.”

Speaking in an interview with Il Corriere dello Sport (h/t Football-Italia), Khvicha responded to Ancelotti's comments. He said:

"It was a great emotion, he made me happy and I thank him from the bottom of my heart."

Kvaratskhelia, who has scored 14 goals and six assists in 22 games across competitions this season, has also cited Ronaldo as his idol. The Portugal icon spent nine years in Madrid, winning two La Liga championships and five UEFA Champions League titles.

The former Rubin Kazan playmaker continued:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is my idol, even if my first one was Real Madrid’s Guti. When I played in the streets of Tbilisi with my friends, I wore a white shirt, writing his name on the back."

'Khvaradona', as he is affectionately called by a section of Napoli fans, will now be aware that Real Madrid's manager could be keeping an eye on him. He joined the Naples-based giants this summer from Dinamo Batumi on a five-year deal and has made a brilliant start to his career in Italy.

Former Georgia international Lasha Salukvadze has gone as far as to say that Real Madrid and Liverpool could make a move for Kvaratskhelia in the near future, as per Tribal Football.

Real Madrid icon wants Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo at Inter Miami

David Beckham and Ronaldo are among a handful of players to have played for both Real Madrid and Manchester United. The two, however, never shared the pitch together as teammates.

Beckham, nonetheless, seems open to collaborating with Ronaldo and has reportedly spoken to him about a move to the MLS. According to journalist Pedro Almeida, the Inter Miami co-owner is keen to bring Ronaldo to his club in the January transfer window.

The Portugal icon's desire to play for a UEFA Champions League club at the start of the season is well documented. However, it is expected that major clubs will avoid signing the 37-year-old in 2023.

If that turns out to be the case, it is anyone's guess if Ronaldo will take up the offer to play outside Europe.

