Cristiano Ronaldo under investigation over potential COVID-19 misconduct

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo is under investigation after he reportedly flouted COVID-19 protocols after testing positive for the virus. The Portuguese tested positive during the international break with Portugal despite not having any symptoms.

There is an investigation underway to assess whether Cristiano Ronaldo broke Italy's COVID-19 protocol (Italy's Minister for Sport) pic.twitter.com/JTsclReMwr — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) October 26, 2020

The Portugal national team captain, though, took a flight on his private jet to return to Turin despite having the virus. The Italian minister for sport Vincenzo Spadafora in a statement (as reported by the Express) said:

"Without authorisation from the health authorities, I think he has violated the protocol. Cristiano did not respect the protocol. There is an investigation by the Federal Prosecutor's Office to prove it. The virus has taught us that no one is exempt, obviously, they are all people who have tried to respect the protocols as much as possible, but the only solution, in the end, is to stay at home."

Cristiano Ronaldo in hot water after ignoring COVID-19 protocols

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo might have to battle legal accusations after reportedly ignoring coronavirus protocols. The Juventus man tested positive for COVID-19 yet again, effectively ruling him out of Juventus' Champions League fixture against Barcelona.

Cristiano Ronaldo, captain of Portugal

Andrea Pirlo's reign as Juventus manager started brightly with two wins in the team's first three league fixtures. However, since then, the Old Lady have found it difficult to pick up desired results without a win in their last two games.

Italy's Minister for Sport reveals there's an investigation underway to assess whether Cristiano Ronaldo broke the country’s COVID-19 protocol pic.twitter.com/MbRu8U6lR1 — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 26, 2020

Advertisement

Ronaldo earned praise from his manager last month for his work-ethic as they aim to hold the fort till the talisman returns to the side.

"Cristiano Ronaldo works very hard. He is the first to come to training and the last to go home. He brings enthusiasm, you can notice it on the pitch as well. He started the season really well, I hope he will keep doing this until the end of the season. I hope he'll score one or two goals every game. He is really important for us. In Rome, we were a man down and he helped a lot until the end of the game. He is an example for everyone," said Pirlo.

Loan signing Alvaro Morata has hit a purple patch in the time the iconic Number 7 has been unavailable. Paulo Dybala will also give Pirlo a boost after his return from a long-term injury.