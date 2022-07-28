“Cristiano Ronaldo would join Liverpool this summer, if he could” – Agbonlahor makes bold claim about Manchester United superstar’s loyalty

According to former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor, Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo wouldn't mind joining Liverpool this summer if he gets the opportunity. Agbonlahor has claimed that the Portuguese is not loyal to any of his former clubs.

The summer transfer window has been dominated by news of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's desire to leave Manchester United. Ronaldo told the Red Devils to sanction his departure if they receive a suitable bid as he wants to play in the Champions League next season.

GOAL @goal Cristiano Ronaldo's sister thanks Liverpool for their show of support Cristiano Ronaldo's sister thanks Liverpool for their show of support ❤️ https://t.co/YeJFcEtnQx

The player's agent Jorge Mendes is said to have offered many big clubs the chance to sign the player even on reduced wages. Chelsea and Bayern Munich have openly ruled out the possibility of signing the attacker, as have Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

There were rumors in recent days linking the Portuguese with a switch to Atletico Madrid, with whom he had a strong rivalry during his time as a Real Madrid player.

Although the club's president Enrique Cerezo has come out to debunk the speculation, Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Ronaldo won't have a problem joining a rival club as he brought Liverpool into the picture. the former Aston Villa forward told talkSPORT:

“Cristiano Ronaldo would join Liverpool this summer if he could. They are big rivals of Man United but it’s about Ronaldo. He will go anywhere he can still play Champions League football, add to his record and win titles. I don’t think Ronaldo has any loyalty to United, Real Madrid or Juventus."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



His agent Jorge Mendes will try again to find a solution. Waiting strategy on, as last year with Juventus. No changes yet for Cristiano Ronaldo situation. Manchester United insist he’s not for sale, Cristiano told ten Hag in the last 24h that he still wants to leave.His agent Jorge Mendes will try again to find a solution. Waiting strategy on, as last year with Juventus. No changes yet for Cristiano Ronaldo situation. Manchester United insist he’s not for sale, Cristiano told ten Hag in the last 24h that he still wants to leave. 🚨🔴 #MUFCHis agent Jorge Mendes will try again to find a solution. Waiting strategy on, as last year with Juventus. https://t.co/6CjzS8WSdA

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United?

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has apparently reached the end of the road at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United this week to hold crunch talks with the club. However, according to Sky Sports, the Portuguese hasn't changed his mind regarding the subject as he's still determined to seal a move away this summer.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have maintained that the player is not for sale. The club are still hoping to convince him to stay put at Old Trafford and become an integral figure under new manager Erik Ten Hag.

