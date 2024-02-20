Cristiano Ronaldo Jr offers opinion on football career since following father to Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has been relishing life at Al-Nassr since following in his father's footsteps and joining the Saudi Pro League giants.

The 13-year-old joined Al-Alami's youth academy earlier this year and has already caught the eye with some stellar performances. He was among the scorers in a 4-1 win for the club's U13s against Ohod on February 10, helping his side win the Under-13 Premier League title.

Ronaldo Jr reflected on his first season with Al-Nassr's U13s and he's delighted with his adaption. He said (via 9NFCBALL):

"I am very happy to have come here and I feel comfortable with (Al-Nassr) , and I adapted quickly and enjoyed a lot during the current season, thank God."

Cristiano Ronaldo has similarly been excelling for the Saudi giants' senior team. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has bagged 26 goals and 11 assists in 27 games across competitions, with his side second in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo's son could be eyeing play alongside the five-time UEFA Champions League winner at some stage during his career. The 39-year-old once claimed:

"My son tells me: dad, hold on a few more years. I want to play with you!"

Ronaldo Jr wears his father's iconic No.7 shirt for the U13s. He's previously played in Juventus and Manchester United's youth academies, scoring 25 goals in just eight games for the Serie A giants' U9s.

Cristiano Ronaldo was left visibly annoyed as his son snubbed handshakes with Al-Nassr's senior team

Cristiano Ronaldo was annoyed by his son's handshake snub.

Al-Nassr's U13s were paraded in front of the crowd at Al-Awwal Park on Saturday (February 17). They celebrated winning the U13s Premier League title ahead of the senior team's 2-1 win against Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr and his teammates appeared just before kick-off and were expected to shake hands with Luis Castro's first team. But, the Portuguese icon's son went in the opposite direction to his teammates much to his father's frustration who shouted towards the teenager.

This didn't distract Ronaldo from coming up with the goods in the victory against Al-Fateh. He opened the scoring for the hosts in the 17th minute with a typically instinctive finish to secure all three points for his side.

Al-Nassr sit second in the Saudi Pro League, with 16 wins in 20 games thus far, and are seven points behind leaders Al-Hilal. Casto's Al-Alami have one foot in the AFC Champions League quarterfinals as they hold a 1-0 aggregate lead over Al-Feiha heading into their last 16-second leg tomorrow (February 21).