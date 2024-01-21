Cristiano Ronaldo Jr replicates goal scored by father while playing for Al-Nassr academy team, club share comparison video

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has gone viral for recreating a goal scored by his father while playing for the Al-Nassr academy team.

The Saudi Pro League side recently shared a video on social media showing a side-by-side comparison of the father and son duo. Both can be seen rising highest to nod a cross into the back of the net in strikingly similar fashion.

Ronaldo Jr., who was born in 2010, has already been part of the academy setups of some of the world's top football clubs. Every time his father has moved to another club, he also moves to the youth academy of his dad's new team. Thus, he has already played for the Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus academies, and is now tearing it up in Al-Nassr's youth setup.

Ronaldo's son is a seriously talented footballer, just like his superstar father. He scored 50 goals in just 20 games with Real Madrid's under-14 team, and played even more phenomenally at Juventus, scoring 58 goals and adding 18 assists in just 23 games.

Cristiano Ronaldo himself is aging like fine wine, having had one of his best goalscoring seasons at 38 years of age. He netted 54 times in 59 appearances in 2023, making him the top goalscorer ahead of the likes of Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe.

With Ronaldo's impeccable fitness and longevity, it will be very interesting to see if he can keep his career alive until his son finally signs his first professional footballing contract. Seeing Ronaldo and his son on the pitch together would truly send football fans around the world into raptures.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains self-confident yet full of praise for Erling Haaland

Cristiano Ronaldo was beaming after winning Globe Soccer's Maradona Award for being 2023's top goalscorer ahead of Manchester City's Erling Haaland. However, he was full of praise for the Norwegian marksman, and was seen smiling after Haaland won the Best Player award on the night.

Ronaldo said that he's proud of himself for having beaten the likes of Haaland to the award, and added that he is unaffected by public criticism. He said:

"I was the best goalscorer this season. Imagine beating young animals like Haaland... I'm proud. And I'll be 39 soon! I like when people doubt me again and then I'm successful. I don't get affected by the criticism."

However, Ronaldo then pointed at Haaland, indicating that he believed that the latter was deserving of the Best Player award, and had a huge smile on his face when the Manchester City forward actually won it.

The Norwegian has also been publicly indicative of his admiration for the Portuguese star. Speaking to Norwegian media last season, he said:

"It is incredible for him that he manages (to adapt his game). But also how he scores the goals. It is the small movements in the box, and being able to deceive the defenders."