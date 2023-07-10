Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and more: Former Real Madrid star Mesut Ozil picks his dream XI

Former Real Madrid midfielder Mesut Ozil has picked the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in his dream XI of the players he's played with.

In an interview with @zpor, the German midfielder was asked to pick a dream XI of the best players he has shared the pitch with. Ozil has played with some of the best players in the world during his time at Real Madrid, Arsenal, and Germany.

For his dream XI, he started with Bayern Munich legend Manuel Neuer in goal. The duo played together 105 times for Germany and Schalke 04.

In defense, Ozil picked former Bayern stars Jerome Boateng and Philipp Lahm and Real Madrid legends Marcelo and Sergio Ramos. The midfielder shared the pitch 72 times with Boateng and 52 times with Lahm. He played 102 games with Marcelo and 126 times with Sergio Ramos, assisting the Spaniard for seven goals.

In midfield, Ozil picked himself, former Arsenal star Santi Cazorla and Real Madrid and Bayern legend Xabi Alonso. He combined for three goals in 89 appearances with Cazorla, and one goal in 138 games for Alonso.

In attack, he picked Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Alexis Sanchez. He combined for 39 goals in 149 games with Ronaldo and 19 goals in 118 games for Benzema. With Sanchez, Ozil combined for 18 goals in 123 games at Arsenal.

Gareth Bale on his relationship with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale recently opened up about his relationship with his teammates at the Spanish club. He insisted that he was on good terms with everyone, including Cristiano Ronaldo even though there were reports of a rift between the two.

In an interview with The Times, Bale said:

“The players were all good. I know people speak all this, that and the other [particularly about his relationship with Ronaldo] but I never had one single problem with anybody. I don’t think I ever had an argument with anyone."

He added:

"Even through the hard times, it was good in the changing room. I honestly really enjoyed my time there apart from the few moments where it was difficult on the pitch. I have no regrets. I made the right decision.”

Bale joined Los Blancos from Tottenham Hotspur for €100 million in 2013. He scored 106 goals and provided 67 assists in 258 games for the Spanish giants.

The Welshman scored some important goals for the club, including the winner in the 2013 Copa del Rey final and 2018 UEFA Champions League final.

Poll : 0 votes