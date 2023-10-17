Cristiano Ronaldo lauded by Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr as video showcasing the Portugal icon's UCL goals comes to light

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has lavished praise on his 'idol' Cristiano Ronaldo in response to a video displaying all 140 of the Portuguese icon's Champions League goals.

Ronaldo left Europe in January when he joined Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr. However, his exploits in Europe's elite club competition will live on through history.

The 38-year-old won the competition five times during his illustrious, becoming the first player in history to achieve this feat. Moreover, he was a Champions League goal machine, bagging 140 goals in 183 appearances, the most of any player in history. He also provided 231 assists for Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus.

Vinicius caught wind of a video that went viral on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing Cristiano Ronaldo's brilliance in the Champions League. He responded:

"Addicted to scoring goals!! The CR7 animal!!! Yessss."

The Brazilian superstar has long idolized the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. He expressed how the Portugal legend has inspired him (via Marca):

"I am inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo because I've watched all of his games and he marked an era at the club. He's an idol for me."

Vinicius never got the opportunity to play alongside Ronaldo at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Portuguese hero left Los Blancos in 2018, the same year the former Palmeiras wonderkid arrived.

However, he's following in his hero's footsteps, putting in inspired performances for Los Merengues. He's bagged 62 goals and 65 assists in 232 games, including 16 goals and 17 assists in 47 Champions League games.

Cristiano Ronaldo could reportedly return to Real Madrid but not as a player

The Al-Nassr superstar is lined up for an ambassadorial role.

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid could be prepared to offer Cristiano Ronaldo an emotional return to the Bernabeu. The La Liga giants could propose a position as an ambassador to their all-time top goalscorer.

Ronaldo is currently at Al-Nassr and is impressing in the Saudi Pro League. He's bagged 11 goals and six assists in 11 games across competitions this season.

However, once the legendary forward does decide to call time on his career he could reunite with Los Blancos. He signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Al-Alami in January after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with Manchester United.

Ronaldo's deal with Al-Nassr is set to expire in 2025 and speculation is growing about his future beyond that point. The Portugal captain trained at Real Madrid's Valdebebas before his move to Saudi to ensure he was still at top fitness.