Cristiano Ronaldo asked Real Madrid to use training facilities after deciding on his next club - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has been training at Real Madrid's Valdebebas training camp after reportedly agreeing to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr FC.

The Madrid icon is without a club following his departure from Manchester United during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. According to Marca, he has decided to join Al-Nassr and will play for the Saudi Arabian side from January 1.

Ronaldo, 37, will become the highest-paid athlete in the world, earning a figure of €200 million per season, should the move materialise. He denied that he had accepted the Saudi Arabian's side's offer during the World Cup group stage.

However, he appears to be heading to play in the Saudi Pro League, where he could be coached by former Olympique Lyonnais manager Rudi Garcia.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Ronaldo



As revealed by Cristiano Ronaldo has trained at Real Madrid sporting center Valdebebas in the last hours — on a separated pitchAs revealed by @relevo @hugocerezo , Cristiano’s just working there to keep his form thanks to great relationship with the club, waiting for new chapter. Cristiano Ronaldo has trained at Real Madrid sporting center Valdebebas in the last hours — on a separated pitch 🚨⚪️ #RonaldoAs revealed by @relevo/@hugocerezo, Cristiano’s just working there to keep his form thanks to great relationship with the club, waiting for new chapter. https://t.co/mrbFneIPkt

The Portuguese forward called his former side Real Madrid to ask if he could train and keep fit before joining Al-Nassr. Los Blancos academy players reportedly heard that Ronaldo was training at the Valdebebas facilities and wanted to get a picture with the legendary forward.

He's coming off a disappointing 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with Portugal, scoring ust one goal in five games. Selecao das Quinas were eliminated in the quarterfinals following a 1-0 defeat to Morocco on Saturday (December 10).

Ronaldo was dropped to the substitutes bench by Portuguese manager Fernando Santos in the loss to the Atlas Lions and the side's 6-1 last-16 thrashing of Switzerland.

Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo to leave European football?

Ronaldo has had an enormous impact on Europe.

If Cristiano Ronaldo does join Al-Nassr, he will be exiting European football for the first time in his career.

The Portuguese great has played for four European teams: Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester United and Sporting CP. He has dominated European football, making 949 appearances, scoring 701 goals and providing 223 assists.

Ronaldo has won the UEFA Champions League on five occasions and won league titles in Spain, England and Italy.

InfoCristiano 🇵🇹 @InfoCristiano Cristiano Ronaldo has now won the UEFA Best Player in Europe for the 3rd time (2014, 2016 & 2017); more than any other player. Cristiano Ronaldo has now won the UEFA Best Player in Europe for the 3rd time (2014, 2016 & 2017); more than any other player. https://t.co/OzyjemEI59

His move to the Saudi Arabian Pro League could be the catalyst for more top talent to follow suit.

David Beckham had a similar impact on Major League Soccer when he arrived at LA Galaxy in 2010. The likes of Thierry Henry, Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney all followed him to the USA soon after.

Saudi Arabian teams can offer astronomical fees to players. Ronaldo's potential arrival could start a revolution in the Middle Eastern league.

Get Argentina vs Croatia Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes