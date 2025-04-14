Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr eye Chelsea target if they fail to sign top target - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are reportedly eyeing a move for Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo if they fail to land Mohammed Kudus in the summer. Semenyo has enjoyed a stellar 2024-25 season and is attracting interest from several top clubs including Chelsea.

Al-Nassr recently splashed a reported £65 million to rope in Jhon Duran from Aston Villa but are looking to further bolster their attacking department with players from the Premier League. According to talkSPORT, they have shortlisted Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma, West Ham's Kudus, and Semenyo as possible targets in the summer.

Mitoma, however, turned down a move to the Riyadh-based club during the winter transfer window. The Knights of Najd will now look to lure Kudus to Saudi Arabia, with the Hammers reportedly open to selling the Ghana international for a sizeable fee. However, if they fail to land the former Ajax man, the Ronaldo-led side could turn their attention to another Ghanaian in Semenyo.

Semenyo has been one of Bournemouth's best players this season. The 25-year-old winger has been key in the Cherries' push for European football, contributing seven goals and five assists in 30 league games.

The Cherries are expected to request a significant amount for Semenyo should Al-Nassr come knocking. His contract at the club does not expire until 2029 and his valuation is likely to increase should the club secure a ticket for European football next season.

Al-Nassr Chief speaks on Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the club

Al-Nassr's Vice President Khaled Al-Malik recently spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the Riyadh-based club. The Portuguese icon has yet to pen a new deal, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Al-Malik disclosed that Ronaldo is committed to Al-Nassr and a new contract for the 40-year-old skipper is underway. He said (via Al Nassr Zone on X):

"Ronaldo is a fan of Al Nassr, and we will announce the renewal decision in the media. We have forgotten about the victory over Al Hilal, and we are only thinking about the victory over Al Qadsiah."

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in 2023 following his mutual contract termination with Manchester United. He penned a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Saudi club reportedly worth $75 million per year. In 99 appearances for the Knights of Najd, he has recorded 90 goals and 19 assists.

