Cristiano Ronaldo left sweating as Portugal rule out first-choice centre-backs for 2022 World Cup play off against Turkey

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will be without both Ruben Dias and Pepe for their 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff against Turkey. The news will be worrying for the side as the duo are their first-choice central defenders.

Manchester City centre-back Dias picked up an unknown injury at the start of the month. He has missed the Citizens' last four matches and no official timeline seems to be in place for his return.

To add to Portugal's woes, their football federation recently released a statement confirming that Pepe would miss out on the squad to face Turkey as well. The statement confirmed that the Porto defender had contracted COVID-19. It read (as per goal.com):

"Pepe tested positive for Covid-19 and will fulfill the scheduled isolation days."

International Champions Cup @IntChampionsCup



With Ruben Dias also out on injury, Portugal will be without their two first-choice center-backs Pepe has been ruled out for Portugal WCQ play-off after testing positive for Covid-19With Ruben Dias also out on injury, Portugal will be without their two first-choice center-backs Pepe has been ruled out for Portugal WCQ play-off after testing positive for Covid-19 ❌With Ruben Dias also out on injury, Portugal will be without their two first-choice center-backs 👀 https://t.co/gVDuL96Hjn

The statement added that LOSC Lille central defender Tiago Djalo, who had been picked for the Portugal U21 side, has been called up.

"Fernando Santos, National Coach, [has] called up Tiago Djalo, defender of Lille, who was at the service of the U21 National Team."

Dias and Pepe's absence will come as a body blow to Os Navegadores' chances of qualifying for this year's World Cup. The former has quickly become one of the best central defenders in Europe during his time with Manchester City. Pepe, on the other hand, is vastly experienced, having made 123 appearances for the national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo and co will likely have to depend on Lille's centre-back pairing of Jose Fonte and Djalo to take them through to the next round.

Cristiano Ronaldo will have to be at his best if Portugal are to beat Turkey

With the defense in jeopardy, Portugal will need their attack to fire on all cylinders if they are to beat Turkey on March 24. Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 18 goals in 32 matches across competitions for Manchester United this term, will lead the charge for his side.

Fernando Santos' side will also have other players to depend on, with both Diogo Jota and Joao Felix in good form for their clubs. Jota has racked up 19 goals in 39 matches in all competitions for Liverpool this season. Felix, meanwhile, comes into this match having scored four times and assisted twice in his last six La Liga matches.

The likes of Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and Nuno Mendes are also expected to play key roles. Ruben Neves and goalkeeper Anthony Lopes are set to be absent.

Nevertheless, much of the focus will be on Cristiano Ronaldo. The leading goalscorer in men's international football with 115 goals in 184 caps will look to step up once again on the big stage.

If Portugal beat Turkey, they will face either Euro 2020 winners Italy or North Macedonia with the winner securing their World Cup berth.

Edited by Diptanil Roy