Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong names his choice

Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong has named his choice between football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Frimpong has taken the Bundesliga by storm with his ability down the right flank at Leverkusen. He has been a cornerstone in their tactics, helping the German underdogs to an unbeaten season so far, while winning the Bundesliga in style. The wing-back has scored eight goals and provided eight assists in 27 league games this season.

After celebrating the unprecedented Bundesliga title win, Frimpong gave an interview to GOAL, where he was asked to choose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The 23-year-old did not hesitate when he answered (via Barca Universal):

"Messi."

The debate between both football legends has gone on ever since they burst onto the scene in the 2000s. While Ronaldo rose to fame with Manchester United after his move from Sporting CP, Messi came through the ranks at Barcelona's famed La Masia academy.

Ronaldo arrived at Real Madrid in 2009, joining Messi in Spain to start a rivalry that exceeded all expectations. The duo went on to become the best players in the world, winning the Ballon d'Or a combined 13 times.

When Cesc Fabregas shared his view on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate

Former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas got to play alongside Messi while he was with the Barcelona youth side. After following the legendary Argentine's career, alongside his Portuguese rival Ronaldo, Fabregas gave his opinion on the debate around the two superstars.

In a conversation with the Daily Telegraph in 2018, the Spanish midfielder called Lionel Messi the 'most complete player ever' (via Sports Illustrated):

“For me, Leo will always be the best player ever, with or without the World Cup... People who have played with him or know about football will tell you he is the best and the most complete player ever. Cristiano is fantastic and everyone admires him for what he does, the guy is a competitor."

Fabregas added:

"But talent-wise and when we talk about the complete player, Leo became the best goalscorer ever, became the best passer ever, he can score with both feet, his head, he can dribble around four players."

Now, both players have left Europe entirely, as they are now in their late 30s, with retirement sitting around the corner. Cristiano Ronaldo plies his trade with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, while Lionel Messi opted for a move across the pond to play with Inter Miami in the MLS.

