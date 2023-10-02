Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Chelsea star Lauren James chooses between legendary attackers

Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? It is a question that has been asked more times than any other in the last decade and will probably be asked more.

Chelsea Women are one of the best sides in Europe, and in Lauren James, they have one of the best young players in the world. The forward was asked to pick a side in the most popular debate in world football, and she made her opinion known.

James was speaking to former Chelsea and England Women's star Karen Carney ahead of the Blues' Women's Super League opener against Tottenham. She answered a number of questions, including one in which she had to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi was James's choice, as she has a similar playing style to the 36-year-old Argentine. The English forward, younger sister to Chelsea captain Reece James, was on the scoresheet for her club afterward as they won their season opener.

James revealed during the interview with Carney, however, that she admires Chelsea legend Eden Hazard more than any other player, including Messi.

The 21-year-old forward was one of the breakout stars of 2023 in women's football, enjoying great performances for club and country.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to divide opinions

As they have done regularly over the last decade and a half, Messi and Ronaldo continue to divide opinions. The duo has changed the face of football with their incredible achievements, which have reshaped how the game is seen.

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed great success in his career, with five Ballon d'Or awards. He also holds the record for most UEFA Champions League titles (5). He captained Portugal to the only two trophies in their history. He has won the Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year award thrice and UEFA Player of the Year four times.

Lionel Messi is arguably the more successful of the duo, with seven Ballon d'Or awards, four UEFA Champions League titles and 12 league crowns to his name. He has also won the Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year award and UEFA Player of the Year three times each. The Argentine succeeded where Ronaldo has failed- winning the FIFA World Cup last year.

As the legendary rivalry approaches its end, it is clear that the question may never change, and the debate will never end.