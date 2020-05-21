Diego Maradona discussed Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in a candid interview

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have redefined the modern era of football. The duo are widely regarded as two of the best players of all time and have won a staggering 11 Ballon d'Or titles between them.

Diego Maradona is another player who was the best in the world back in the day. The controversial Argentine has never been shy of expressing his opinion, and he weighed in on the age-old Cristiano Ronaldo versus Lionel Messi debate.

Speaking about Lionel Messi to Marca, Maradona was pulling no punches in his damning assessment of his compatriot's leadership qualities.

"It's pointless making someone who goes to the toilet 20 times before a match into the leader. Nobody doubts the value of Lionel Messi, but he's certainly not the best."

While Lionel Messi's qualities as a player are unquestionable, Maradona affirmed that his personality is not one of a leader. However, Lionel Messi continues to captain Barcelona and the Argentina National Team.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi discussed by Maradona

Lionel Messi was managed by Diego Maradona in the 2010 FIFA World Cup

Maradona moved on to Cristiano Ronaldo, as he made a hilarious comparison of the Portuguese superstars' persona on and of the pitch.

"Cristiano Ronaldo gives you a goal and then sells you shampoo. I would like for Cristiano Ronaldo to be Argentinian."

Fans and pundits around the world have praised Cristiano Ronaldo's ability to pop up in crunch situations and leadership qualities.

Maradona seemed to share the same train of thought, as he went on to add that he wished Cristiano Ronaldo was from Argentina.

However, the legendary attacker was quick to mention that he still preferred Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo.

"But I like Lionel Messi a lot more."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have scored 1200 goals between them and have broken several long-standing records on their way to greatness. While Cristiano Ronaldo has two international trophies to his name, Lionel Messi's failure with Argentina is the only blemish in his glittering CV.

Cristiano Ronaldo won Euro 2016 as Portugal's captain

Till December 2019, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were tied with five Ballon d'Or awards apiece. However, the Argentine became the first player in the history of the game to win the prized accolade six times, a stunning record that Cristiano Ronaldo has his eyes on.

In the La Liga, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi set the standard and buoyed each other on to greater heights. In the summer of 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo cited that he wanted a new challenge and secured a move to Serie A giants Juventus.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, looks well set to finish his career at Barcelona. The pair have shown no signs of slowing down and are gunning for the biggest honours once again.

Maradona's comments were a bit extreme, but the World Cup winner clearly doesn't fancy Lionel Messi as a leader. The Argentine has failed to win a single international trophy with his country, and it remains to be seen if he breaks his duck in the coming years.