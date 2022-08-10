Create
"Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi cannot be compared" - Javier Hernandez speaks about Manchester United and PSG superstar

The 'big two' continue to draw comparisons in their late 30s
Sachin Bhat
Modified Aug 10, 2022 03:20 PM IST

LA Galaxy forward Javier Hernandez believes Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi cannot be compared despite their long-standing rivalry. The duo have divided opinions across the footballing spectrum, with both stars boasting a huge fanbase.

Ronaldo and Messi's rivalry is widely considered to be the greatest in the sport's history, with many players and managers asked to make their pick between the two.

However, Hernandez has a slightly different take on the issue, insisting that the players cannot be compared, although he gave an interesting reason for that. Speaking to Complexity, the Mexican said (via AS):

"I had one (Messi) as a rival and he gave me headaches, the other (Cristiano Ronaldo) as a teammate and we had great victories, so I think the two are completely different, they can't even be compared."

Chicharito played against Messi a few times in the Champions League with Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen, including the 2011 final with the former. At Real Madrid, the striker locked horns with his Argentine counterpart in El Clasico during the 2014-15 season.

In Madrid, he also struck up a partnership with the Portuguese, who famously assisted his winning goal against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Contrary to many others who have had their say on the comparisons, Chicharito's take is different in that he shows respect to both players. He acknowledged that Messi was a great rival while also reminiscing about the good old days in the Spanish capital with the Manchester United star.

Ronaldo faces uncertain future at Manchester United

Speaking of Ronaldo, the 37-year-old star is facing an uncertain future at Manchester United and wants to leave the club. But despite being offered to multiple clubs, he is yet to find a suitor.

All of Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich have publicly rejected making any serious advancements for the former Real Madrid player. This has left the 37-year-old with no choice but to honor his contract with the Manchester-based club.

The Portuguese came on as a substitute in Manchester United's opening day loss against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

