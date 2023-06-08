Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Data scientist reveals the answer backed by science

Dr. Graham, a data scientist, believes Lionel Messi is a better player than Cristiano Ronaldo. There are varying answers to football's eternal debate. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Graham has chosen to pick a side.

He said:

"They're approximately the same for goal-scoring. Ronaldo is slightly ahead. But if you take penalties out, Messi is slightly ahead. Ronaldo is cheating by having those 0.75 expected goals."

Cristiano Ronaldo is a fantastic penalty taker and has converted some pressure penalties during his career. However, Graham thinks that is cheating.

He further claimed Lionel Messi is a better playmaker. This is a debatable topic, as Ronaldo deliberately chose to play as a leading attacker during the latter stages of his career.

Dr. Graham said:

"The difference is that Messi is also a world-class attacking midfielder. The chances he creates for his teammates are an order of magnitude greater than Ronaldo. Messi does two jobs brilliantly. Ronaldo does one job brilliantly. That's the difference."

When Sir Alex Ferguson delivered his verdict on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate

West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

Sir Alex Ferguson is one of the greatest managers to ever live. He managed Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United and has a soft spot for the player. However, he recognized Lionel Messi's undeniable qualities as well.

However, Ferguson pointed out that Ronaldo, with his array of qualities, can succeed in any team. Whereas Messi often needs a familiar set up to perform at his best.

He said (via Mirror):

"People say who is the best player in the world? And plenty of people quite rightly say Messi - you can't dispute that opinion," explained Ferguson back in 2015. But Ronaldo could play for Millwall, Queens Park Rangers, Doncaster Rovers… anyone, and score a hat-trick in a game."

He added:

"I'm not sure Messi could do it. Ronaldo's got two feet, he's quick, great in the air, he's brave - Messi's brave, of course. I think Messi's a Barcelona player."

Ronaldo has played for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and more during his career. He was a tremendous success at all of those clubs.

While Messi is hands-down Barcelona's greatest ever player, he had a very underwhelming time at Paris Saint-Germain. Hence, Ferguson might just have reached the right conclusion.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes