Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Drake chooses between the PSG and Al-Nassr superstars

Popular rapper Drake has admitted that he prefers Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi, though acknowledging that 'it's Messi's moment right now'. This happened yesterday (February 15) when the Canadian was on an Instagram video call with the streamer iShowSpeed.

iShowSpeed is an American streamer and became one of the internet's most prominent personalities last year, boasting over 10 million subscribers on YouTube. He is best known for his crazy antics, high-profile collaborations, and admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Last night while on stream, he decided to DM popular musician Drake on Instagram. The latter is best known for hit singles like 'God's Plan', 'Nice for What', and 'In My Feelings'. When Speed decided to try calling him, Drake picked up the call, much to everyone's surprise.

In the middle of their short conversation, Speed questioned Drake on who he thinks the GOAT is between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi:

“For me, probably Ronaldo to be honest,” Drake answered. “But I know that’s probably not gonna go over well. I know it’s Messi’s moment right now, but for me, I’ve just always been a Ronaldo fan. I’m like you.

This can be viewed in the clip below:

Speed has made no secret of his support and passion for Cristiano Ronaldo, but it is interesting to see that Drake prefers the Al Nassr superstar over Lionel Messi.

Both Ronaldo and Messi have dominated European football since they stepped onto the scene in 2002 and 2004 respectively. The GOAT debate between them has been raging on for a decade now as they have accumulated 12 Ballon d'Or, with Messi winning seven and Ronaldo winning five.

Ronaldo currently plays for Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr following stints at Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus throughout his career.

35-year-old Messi currently plays for French side PSG, having made the move from Barcelona in the summer of 2021. He recently won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Argentina.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Career statistics

A single opinion cannot determine the GOAT player between the two megastars, but career statistics can help find out who's contributed more in their career.

Lionel Messi has made 1009 total career appearances, scoring 796 goals and contributing 350 assists. He averages 104 minutes per goal and has accumulated 42 trophies for both club and country.

Cristiano Ronaldo has made 1149 total career appearances, scoring 824 goals and contributing 234 assists. He averages 113 minutes per goal and has accumulated 34 trophies for club and country.

It is safe to say that both players have achieved greatness throughout their careers and will be remembered as the two best in our generation, if not all-time. Both should be cherished in their remaining years left in football.

