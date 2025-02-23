Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? England international Ivan Toney picks favorite in 'Winner stays on' video

England forward Ivan Toney recently made his pick in the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Al-Ahli striker picked the Argentine icon over the Portuguese superstar in a 'Winner stays on' challenge by Mail Sport.

Ad

In a video posted on X, Toney was asked to pick between some of football's legendary forwards. He chose Mohamed Salah over Erling Haaland but opted for Sergio Aguero over the Liverpool forward.

The former Brentford star also picked Aguero over Wayne Rooney, Karim Benzema, and Raul. However, when the former Manchester City striker was pitted against Thierry Henry, Toney went for the ex-France international.

Toney picked Henry above Ruud van Nistelrooy and Andriy Shevchenko but dropped the Frenchman when pitted against Zlatan Ibrahimovic. He also chose Ibrahimovic over Robert Lewandowski.

Ad

Trending

When the Swede was put up against Cristiano Ronaldo, the Al-Ahli star went for Ronaldo. He, however, ended the challenge by picking Lionel Messi above the Al-Nassr ace.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Ronaldo and Messi rivalry continues to decide fans and pundits alike. Nevertheless, both will go down as two of the greatest to play the sport.

Ivan Toney, meanwhile, has been one of the most prolific strikers in the Saudi Pro League since his move to the Middle East from Brentford in 2024. The 28-year-old has registered 17 goals and five assists in 27 matches across competitions for Al-Ahli.

Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Brazil great Ronaldo Nazario recently opted for Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate. Speaking recently (as mentioned by Albiceleste Talk), the 2002 FIFA World Cup winner was first asked to choose between himself and the Portuguese and he chose himself.

Ad

However, when asked to pick between himself and Messi, the Brazilian opted for the Argentine. Ronaldo and Messi are arguably two of football's greatest-ever players having won 13 Ballons d'or amongst themselves.

Ronaldo Nazario, meanwhile, is also considered one of the best strikers of all-time but saw his career hampered by recurring injuries. The 48-year-old won the Ballon d'Or twice in 1997 and 2002.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback