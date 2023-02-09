 Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Ex-Liverpool and Chelsea striker Fernando Torres has his say on GOAT debate

Former Liverpool and Chelsea ace Fernando Torres has become the latest footballing personality to pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Spaniard unhesitantly conceded that he preferred the Argentine over the Portuguese.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been the two best players of this generation. With 1400 club goals, 12 Ballon d’Or awards, and nine Champions League trophies between them, the pair have dominated the sport like no other. Messi even added the FIFA World Cup to his collection last December, which Cristiano Ronaldo does not have in his cabinet.

The Messi-Ronaldo debate has been raging on for over a decade, with no definitive answer still in sight. Some of the most decorated footballing personalities have had their say over the years, with Torres being the latest to document his answer.

Torres recently participated in the UEFA Champions League’s ‘This or That’ challenge on TikTok. With the goal in front of him, the player had to slot the ball either into Cristiano Ronaldo’s corner or Messi’s. Without hesitation, Torres rolled the ball into Messi’s corner.

Torres answered a few more questions in that segment, picking Erling Haaland over Kylian Mbappe, Anfield over Stamford Bridge, and Steven Gerrard over Frank Lampard.

Lionel Messi cuts a frustrating figure as PSG get eliminated from Coupe de France

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) took on Marseille in the Round of 16 of the Coupe de France on Wednesday night (8 February). Playing in front of a packed Stade Velodrome, PSG failed to live up to their sky-high billing, succumbing to a 2-1 defeat. The defeat ended their treble hopes this season as they were eliminated from the prestigious French Cup.

Lionel Messi, who has been in stellar form this season, was below his sensational best on Wednesday. Marseille did well to block his passing channels and keep him from making inroads into dangerous areas. He still had a gilt-edged chance to win the game when Neymar found him inside the box in the 79th minute, but he ended up dragging his effort wide.

The Argentine maverick did not lodge any shots on target, lost possession 28 times, and came out second-best in nine of the 13 ground duels against Marseille.

