Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Former Manchester United star Andreas Pereira picks his favorite between the PSG and Al-Nassr stars

Former Manchester United and current Fulham star Andreas Pereira picked Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi when asked to choose between the two greats.

In an interview with ESPN UK, Andreas Pereira was asked a series of short questions with two options where he had to choose one. When asked to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the midfielder did not hesitate in picking the Al-Nassr forward.

Andreas Pereira's interview can be seen below:

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



Andreas Pereira HAS to answer Rooney or Rashford? 🤔Andreas Pereira HAS to answer Rooney or Rashford? 🤔Andreas Pereira HAS to answer 👀 https://t.co/bg0FynIyEn

There could be a reason why Pereira picked Ronaldo over Lionel Messi. It could be down to the fact that the Brazilian midfielder used to play for Manchester United, a club where Ronaldo is considered in high regard. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has had two stints at Old Trafford, with his most recent spell coming to an end in November 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 145 goals and provided 64 assists from 346 matches for the Red Devils. He won numerous honors with the Red Devils, including three Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League back in 2008.

Andreas Pereira was also asked to pick between Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. He went ahead and picked the French forward on that occasion. He also chose Ronaldinho over Ronaldo Nazario and picked Roberto Carlos over Cafu.

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi had successful outings in the most recent international break

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were excellent in front of goal in the recently-concluded international break. Both forwards went on to score four goals from two games for their respective national teams.

Ronaldo scored two braces in two games against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg whilst representing Portugal in their Euro 2024 qualifiers. The former Real Madrid forward also broke the record for the most international caps in the history of men's football. Ronaldo has scored 122 goals from 198 caps for Portugal.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, scored a goal against Panama before netting a hat-trick against Curacao in two international friendlies. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner took his tally to 102 goals from 174 caps for Argentina.

Messi had a record-breaking international break. Not only did he score his 100th goal for Argentina, he also went past a tally of 800 goals scored for both club and country.

Both Messi and Ronaldo will now return to their respective clubs. Messi and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) take on Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 on Sunday, April 2. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, meanwhile, will face Al-Adalah on April 4.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes