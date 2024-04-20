Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Indian cricket great Gautham Gambhir names his pick between the two GOATs

Indian cricket legend Gautham Gambhir believes Cristiano Ronaldo is a better player than Lionel Messi.

In a 'This or That' challenge presented by Sportskeeda back in December, Gambhir was asked to choose between the two footballing greats. The former batsman astonishingly picked none and stated Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford's name instead.

His comment blew up and was ridiculed online, which subsequently led to an array of memes mocking Gambhir's choice. The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain has now explained his comments, insisting that he doesn't like Ronaldo or Messi.

In an interview with the Indian Premier League (IPL) side's in-house media, he said:

"Okay, to date I've not understood this theory. If someone asks me 'Which is your favorite team? Liverpool or Arsenal?' If you are asking me which is your favorite team, you can't give me an option. I mean, which is your favorite color? Black or blue? His might be grey. How can I give you an option?"

Gambhir added:

"Yeah, but I don't like both of them. Then what do I say? None? If I like Rashford, I like Rashford. They should've asked me 'Messi or Ronaldo - who's a better player?' Then I could've answered. "

Finally, when asked who is the better player between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Gambhir said:

"Ronaldo."

Cristiano Ronaldo currently plays for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr while Lionel Messi plies his trade in the MLS for Inter Miami.

When Virat Kohli chose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli once picked Ronaldo over Messi in an interview with former England captain Kevin Pietersen back in 2014.

The infamous GOAT debate has gone on for many years as the Portuguese and Argentine superstars continued to perform at the highest level. They formed a massive and entertaining rivalry during their time in La Liga, making El Clasicos between Real Madrid and Barcelona ever so captivating.

When asked to choose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the aforementioned interview, Kohli acknowledged the Argentine attacker's undeniable talent. However, Ronaldo's exceptional work ethic and drive had Kohli in awe. He said:

"Lionel Messi is a freak, absolute natural talent, and his ability is second to none. For me, what stands out is the ability or the will to put in the effort in every single minute of the game. Cristiano Ronaldo’s drive separates him from everyone else. Playing at the top level, everyone has talent, but I don’t think anyone has the will that he has."

The Portuguese superstar even thanked him for his comments on X (formerly Twitter).

Ronaldo will be eligible to feature for Al Nassr's against Al-Khaleej on April 27 after missing his side's clash against Al Feiha yesterday (April 19) through suspension.

