Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Juventus and USMNT star Weston McKennie settles GOAT debate

USMNT and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie has voiced his opinion on the age-old "GOAT debate" between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The duo has long been the cornerstone of the modern era of football.

Having shared the pitch with Ronaldo during his time at Juventus, McKennie witnessed firsthand the Portuguese superstar's unparalleled work ethic and talent. In an interview with Heat, McKennie gave his verdict on the GOAT debate, stating:

“We know Ronaldo and have seen him up close, so I would say Cristiano.”

McKennie's sentiment was echoed by his Juventus teammate Moise Kean, who highlighted Ronaldo's relentless dedication to his craft. He remarked:

"Yes, I also say Cristiano, but Messi is a different footballer. Messi has a natural talent that was given to him by God. Ronaldo did everything thanks to hard work. At three in the morning after a match he was doing cryotherapy. They told him, really? Go to sleep!"

While Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have taken their talents to new leagues in Inter Miami and Al-Nassr respectively, their impact remains undeniable. Messi has propelled Inter Miami to the top of the MLS table with his stellar performances, while Ronaldo continues to showcase his goal-scoring prowess in the Saudi Pro League.

Barcelona legend who played alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo weighs in on the GOAT debate

Deco, a former Barcelona midfielder who played alongside a young Messi and alongside Ronaldo in the Portugese National team, also voiced his opinion. Speaking to AS, Deco described Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as "the greatest," emphasizing their sustained excellence over the years. He said:

"From the outset, it is clear that Leo and Cristiano are the greatest. Especially because no-one thought they could take so many years to this level."

Reflecting on their contrasting styles, Deco had previously noted Ronaldo's insatiable hunger for success and relentless pursuit of improvement. He told FourFourTwo:

"They were always very different. It was clear with Cristiano that he always wanted more. He always wanted more in training and in games - he always asked for more. He was a lot less calm with his success."

Deco emphasized the value of having both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in a team, highlighting their ability to elevate the performance of those around them. He added:

"The ideal world would be to have both in my team. With them, you just pass them the ball and the rest is done."

While the Messi vs Ronaldo debate may never reach a definitive conclusion, their contributions to the sport and their status as footballing icons will never be tainted.